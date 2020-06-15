GQG cuts management fees on two funds

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Global asset manager GQG Partners has reduced the management fee on both of its equity funds.

The fee on the Global Equity fund would reduce from 0.90% to 0.75% while the Emerging Markets Equity fund would reduce from 1.10% to 0.96%.

The firm said the decision for the reduction had been taken based on the firm’s growth which meant its overheads had decreased.

Laird Abernathy, GQG managing director of Australia and New Zealand, said: “GQG Partners was founded with the objective of becoming the most client-aligned investment boutique around.

“How better can we demonstrate that alignment than through sharing the proceeds of our growth with our investors who made it happen? As our business and the funds have grown, the operational overheads have decreased and we are adjusting the fees downwards accordingly.

“Our overriding objective is to compound our clients’ assets over the long term; fees can make a meaningful impact on long term returns. We believe that the highest quality of management does not need to correlate with the highest level of fees.”

According to FE Analytics data, the Emerging Markets Equity fund returned 1.8% over one year to 29 May, 2020, versus losses by the emerging markets sector of 2.9%, within the Australian Core Strategies universe.

The Global Equity fund returned 19.5% over the same period versus returns by the global equities sector of 8.5%.

Performance of GQG Global Equity and Emerging Market Equity funds versus sectors over one year to 29 May, 2020