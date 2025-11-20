 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Magellan global equities head resigns amid relationship allegations
 

Magellan global equities head resigns amid relationship allegations

Magellan/resign/global-equities/

20 November 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Magellan fund manager Arvid Streimann has resigned after an investigation into allegations he had a workplace relationship with a junior employee.

In a statement, responding to claims made by the Australian Financial Review, the fund manager said Streimann had resigned from the firm.

This was in reaction to an “an investigation into an alleged relationship” between Streimann and a junior employee.

Related News:

“This had been separately brought to our attention and is under internal investigation. MFG confirms that Arvid Streimann has resigned, effective 19 November 2025.  

“MFG remains committed to ensuring appropriate workplace standards in line with its values.”

View all

As a result of his departure, management of his global equity funds is now held by Alan Pullen and Casey McLean.  

This includes the Magellan Global Equities Fund (Currency Hedged) Active ETF and the Magellan Global Fund – Open Class Active ETF.

Streimann joined Magellan in 2014 from a role as an equities analyst at Morgan Stanley where he worked for four years and was later promoted to head of global equities in 2024 from a position of deputy portfolio manager. He is also chair of the firm’s macro committee.

Read more about:
Magellan
resign
global equities

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
Clime IM divests retail client book in $1.6m sale

Clime Investment Management has sold a portion of its retail client book to an external financial planning practice for $1.6 million in its latest cost-out move.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
L1 Group CEO makes inaugural address on company’s future

In his inaugural address as L1 Group chief executive, Julian Russell has outlined his vision and priorities for the newly-merged $16.7 billion business but warned fund outflows will continue for 18 months.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Ten Cap to launch first active ETF on ASX

Ten Cap has announced it will launch its first active ETF on the ASX later this month, expanding retail access to its flagship Australian equities strategy.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Fixed income and cash ETF inflows see 46% surge

Flows into cash and fixed income ETFs rose by 46 per cent in October with investors particularly demonstrating a preference for Australian credit ETFs as they move away from AT1 bank hybrids.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 months 1 week ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 months ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
3 months 1 week ago
BlackRock to launch Bitcoin ETF in Australia

BlackRock Australia plans to launch a Bitcoin ETF later this month, wrapping the firm’s US-listed version which is US$85 billion in size....

2 weeks 2 days ago
Melbourne adviser receives 7-year ban

ASIC has banned a Melbourne-based financial adviser who gave inappropriate advice to his clients including false and misleading Statements of Advice....

4 weeks ago
RBA announces Melbourne Cup Day rate decision

The central bank has released its decision on the official cash rate following its November monetary policy meeting. ...

2 weeks 2 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
211.16 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
121.06 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
72.47 3 y p.a(%)
4
Paradice Australian Mid Cap A
69.09 3 y p.a(%)
5
Smarter Money Long-Short Credit Investor USD
68.96 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo