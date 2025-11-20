Magellan global equities head resigns amid relationship allegations
Magellan fund manager Arvid Streimann has resigned after an investigation into allegations he had a workplace relationship with a junior employee.
In a statement, responding to claims made by the Australian Financial Review, the fund manager said Streimann had resigned from the firm.
This was in reaction to an “an investigation into an alleged relationship” between Streimann and a junior employee.
“This had been separately brought to our attention and is under internal investigation. MFG confirms that Arvid Streimann has resigned, effective 19 November 2025.
“MFG remains committed to ensuring appropriate workplace standards in line with its values.”
As a result of his departure, management of his global equity funds is now held by Alan Pullen and Casey McLean.
This includes the Magellan Global Equities Fund (Currency Hedged) Active ETF and the Magellan Global Fund – Open Class Active ETF.
Streimann joined Magellan in 2014 from a role as an equities analyst at Morgan Stanley where he worked for four years and was later promoted to head of global equities in 2024 from a position of deputy portfolio manager. He is also chair of the firm’s macro committee.
