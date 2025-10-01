 
  Franklin Templeton completes Martin Currie integration
 

Franklin Templeton completes Martin Currie integration

1 October 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Franklin Templeton has completed its global integration of Martin Currie into ClearBridge Investments following its scrapping of the brand earlier this year.

In January, the firm announced that the Martin Currie branding would be removed, changing to Clearbridge Investments, in a move to fold them into the wider Franklin Templeton Group.

Acquired in 2020 as part of its acquisition of Legg Mason, Martin Currie has operated as an independent specialist asset manager with some US$18 billion in assets under management (AUM), as at January 2025.

In a statement on 1 October, Franklin Templeton announced it has now finalised this integration into ClearBridge, which the firm said marks a significant milestone for the group’s Australian business strategy while reinforcing its commitment to local investors and Australian-based investment capabilities.

Martin Currie’s chief investment officer, Reece Birtles, will take up a new role as head of Australian equities at ClearBridge Investments.

The firm said: “This strategic alignment brings together two highly complementary businesses in terms of culture and investment approach and will see Australian equities and emerging markets strategies added to ClearBridge’s existing global equity and infrastructure offering.”

With the completion of this integration, Franklin Templeton will now oversee the distribution of the full suite of ClearBridge strategies to its institutional and wholesale clients across Australia and New Zealand.

Now operating under the ClearBridge banner, the Martin Currie team will have access to additional resources and scale, including expanded tradition and research, while bringing into alignment the firms’ shared commitment to sustainability and ESG analysis.

As at 30 September, ClearBridge Investments has more than US$200 billion in AUM. Meanwhile, the wider Franklin Templeton Group has some AU$2.5 trillion in AUM, as at 30 June.

Felicity Walsh, managing director for Australia and New Zealand at Franklin Templeton, said this completion marks a “crucial step” in the firm’s commitment to the Australian market.

“Bringing together these highly complementary businesses under ClearBridge Investments strengthens our ability to deliver tailored solutions across all segments of the Australian market.”

She added: “In a rapidly evolving industry, the need for scale, stability and innovation is critical. This integration demonstrates our commitment to Australian investors and our mission to partner with them for long-term success.”

Scott Glasser, chief investment officer at ClearBridge, said the firm is pleased with the completion of this transition while maintaining its investment philosophy. He noted that the firms are “highly aligned in investment approach and culture, making this a natural evolution”.

