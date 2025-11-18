JPMAM reaches retail audience with Betashares collaboration

J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has collaborated with Betashares to offer two multi-asset funds on the ETF provider’s self-directed Direct platform.

The Betashares Direct platform was launched in October 2023 and is a self-directed investment platform for retail investors.

The JPMAM deal marks the launch of Partner Portfolios on Betashares Direct, expanding the platform’s offering beyond Betashares’ own products to include external managers. Not only is it the first external offering for Betashares’ platform, it is also the first time JPMAM has made its global multi-asset funds available directly to Australian retail investors and the first managed portfolios to blend active and passive ETFs.

JPMAM has been vocal on how it is seeking to double assets in the APAC region and is looking to ETFs as a way to achieve this.

JPMorgan Active Income Portfolio (J.INC) and the JPMorgan Active Growth Portfolio (J.GROW) will provide Australian investors with access to globally diversified strategies designed to meet income and growth objectives respectively.

Both portfolios will be automatically rebalanced on the platform, delivering a fully managed investment experience for self-directed retail investors.

J.INC targets Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index + 2 per cent per annum aiming to deliver consistent income with a medium risk profile and a suggested minimum investment horizon of five years. Meanwhile, J.GROW targets CPI + 4 per cent per annum, designed for long-term capital growth through diversified exposure across global and domestic equities, fixed income, listed infrastructure and listed property.

The addition of the two JPMAM portfolios means there are now 12 managed portfolios available on the platform, varied by risk profile, objective and industry sector.

Betashares chief executive, Alex Vynokur, said: “Betashares Direct is designed to make high-quality investing accessible to all Australians. Partnering with JPMAM expands the range of institutional-grade portfolio solutions available on the platform, blending the best of index investing and active portfolio management.

“This launch represents an important milestone in the continued evolution of Betashares Direct as a leading destination for Australians who are seeking to build long term wealth.”

Andrew Creber, Australia and New Zealand CEO at JPMAM, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Betashares on this collaboration. J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s disciplined, research-driven investment processes have been widely used by institutional investors and now we’re thrilled to expand this offering to self-directed investors for the first time.

“Working with Betashares Direct allows us to extend those same principles to retail investors in an accessible way, bringing the depth of our global multi-asset experience directly to their portfolios.”

Last month, JPMAM detailed how it is seeking to double assets under management (AUM) in the Asia-Pacific region. AUM currently stands at $462 billion and the goal is to double this over the next five years, helped by Australia where it is seeing “remarkable momentum and real growth potential”.

Looking at specific products, APAC CEO Dan Watkins flagged growth in ETFs and alternative vehicles. In Australia, there are currently 14 JPMAM ETFs available in the market covering areas such as global equities, equity income, and global bonds.

As well as the deal with Betashares, it announced in October that it will launch of four low-cost ETFs for advisers in partnership with Vanguard, which will utilise JPMAM’s active management expertise and Vanguard’s passive experience in a cost-effective solution.

A suite of four ETFs – conservative, balanced, growth, and high growth – will have different strategic asset allocations across each vehicle and are set to launch in the first quarter of 2026.