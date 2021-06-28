Fidante launches EM fund manager

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Fidante Partners will launch emerging market (EM) fund manager Ox Capital Management (OxCap) led by long-time Platinum Asia fund portfolio manager Dr Joseph Lai.

The new boutique expected to launch a long-only and a long-short EM equity fund later this year.

Lai, OxCap principal and lead portfolio manager, would be joined by Douglas Huey and Alan Zhang, as principals and portfolio managers.

Lai worked at Platinum Asset Management for 17 years, beginning as an analyst specialising in Asian stock picks.

He became a fund manager in 2007, focused on stock selection and was the lead portfolio manager for the Platinum Asia fund from the end of 2014 until the end of 2020.

Huey joined from PM Capital where he was an analyst and portfolio manager for the last three years.

Prior to this he was an analyst at Platinum Asset Management for more than 21 years covering Asia from 1996 to 2000; the technology sector globally from 2000 to 2014; and South East Asia, Korea and Taiwan from 2014 to 2018.

Zhang, currently based in China, joined OxCap from Platinum Asset Management where he was an analyst for the Platinum Asia fund for more than three years.

Sydney-based Sid Mehta rounded out the team in an analyst role with over 10 years’ experience working in corporate finance, strategy and start-ups across India, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.

Lai the team were strong believers in the boutique approach because of their desire to build something significant that they could co-own and be totally aligned with investors in.

“We’ve assembled a team of the top talent in the emerging markets space and we look forward to bringing our unique and differentiated approach to investors,” Lai said.

“From a career and market standpoint we see this as the perfect time to launch what we envisage as an enduring relationship with a very capable partner.

“Fidante has a proven track record of success with specialist investment management businesses. OxCap is delighted to join the Fidante family.”

John Burke, Fidante Partners global head, said Fidante was constantly looking to increase its global footprint and expand asset classes offered.

“OxCap is a great fit for Fidante in terms of shared values and providing our investors with access to world class emerging market managers,” Burke said.

“As a new boutique in the Fidante stable, OxCap presents an exciting investment opportunity over the short and medium term.”