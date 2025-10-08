 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Education needed on smart beta benefits for advisers
 

Education needed on smart beta benefits for advisers

Smart-beta/VanEck/ETFs/active-ETFs/financial-advice/

8 October 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Almost a third of financial advisers are spending up to a year evaluating smart beta ETF strategies before they add them to portfolios, according to VanEck. 

Smart beta ETFs combine active and passive elements to track a rules-based factor index focusing on factors like momentum, value and quality to achieve excess returns relative to market cap weighted indices. In portfolios, they can typically be used as a core or a satellite exposure, or even as a standalone investment to cover a particular sector.

As they have gained popularity, the number of products available has expanded over the years to include Australian equities, global infrastructure and emerging markets, although they are typically priced higher than market-cap weighted ETFs.

Related News:

In the firm’s annual smart beta survey, which surveyed 556 advisers and brokers, VanEck said 30 per cent of advisers specifically say they are spending between 3 and 12 months evaluating smart beta strategies, and 18 per cent are spending as much as two years. 

But with 27 per cent of respondents saying they haven’t yet opted to use a smart beta vehicle, it indicates adviser understanding of the options and their benefits could be improved. When it comes to their familiarity with the term, half of advisers said they were only “moderately” or “slightly” familiar with smart beta, and 7 per cent had “never heard of it”. 

View all

Once they are in play, 43 per cent said they are using up to three smart beta strategies in client portfolios, and 15 per cent are using one.

Looking at future usage, around half of respondents who already use the products said they plan to increase their smart beta usage, and 24 per cent will maintain their current exposure. Some 61 per cent of respondents said they expect smart beta strategies will “marginally outperform” active strategies and also that they represent value for money.

Arian Neiron, chief executive of VanEck, said: “The smart beta switch has been reflected in net flows. In 2023, only two months cleared $500 million. Last year, this surged to nine months, with four months crossing the $1 billion threshold for the first time. This year has been softer with the broader markets pullback, however six out of eight months still topped $500 million, and July set a new all-time high of $1.1 billion.” 

Responding about their ETF usage more broadly, three-quarters of advisers said this has increased over the last 1218 months, with the most common reason for this being reduced total portfolio costs, cited by 58 per cent of adviser respondents, followed by change in portfolio strategy and increased internal knowledge of ETFs. 

As for how ETFs have benefited their business, 52 per cent said they had allowed them to have improved control of portfolio outcomes, and 50 per cent said they had seen improved performance. Increased transparency and administrative efficiencies were also cited as benefits of the vehicles for advice firms.

 

Read more about:
Smart beta
VanEck
ETFs
active ETFs
financial advice

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
Adviser demand key to future Avantis ETF launches

Avantis Investors has launched its first active ETFs in the Australian market, backed by American Century Investments, and has told Money Management that future expansion will be based on adviser demand.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
The ETFs that launched in Q3

Money Management examines the last three months of ETF launches, with Betashares being particularly active during the quarter.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Global X adds Aussie equity ETF to GARP range

ETF provider Global X has expanded its GARP ETF range with the launch of a vehicle focusing on Australian equities.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
GCQ Funds appoints advisory distribution director

GCQ Funds Management has appointed a distribution director to work with advisory groups, who joins from Ausbil Investment Management.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 3 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

1 week 1 day ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

3 weeks 2 days ago
Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft

A former financial adviser who stole $4.4 million from his family and friends to feed gambling debts has been permanently banned by ASIC....

1 week 5 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
67.30 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo