ECP AM appoints new partner

1 October 2025
ECP Asset Management has promoted Justin Warton to partner, investments, as its Global Growth Fund launches on the HUB24 platform. 

Warton joined ECP in 2021 as principal, investments, having previously spent seven years at First Sentier Investors in a number of investment roles, including as a member of the emerging companies team in Sydney and the global infrastructure team in London.

He has been promoted to partner, effective immediately, and will continue to oversee the ECP Global Growth Fund alongside Annabelle Miller, a fellow principal in investments.

Commenting on the appointment, ECP founder Manny Pohl said the promotion reflects Warton’s excellent track record and commitment to delivering positive outcomes for clients.

“Justin has been an integral member of the team since he joined, and has made a significant contribution to ECP. Justin’s promotion to partner recognises that he has been a key driver of the business and will continue to be a part of the firm’s long-term success,” said Pohl.

His promotion coincides with the ECP Global Growth Fund’s recent addition to the HUB24 platform, as well as its five-year track anniversary. This fund aims to invest in high-quality growing businesses that can generate above-average returns, excluding those which lack a sustainable competitive advantage.

“The ECP Global Growth Fund’s investment strategy is grounded in the belief that the underlying economics of a business drive long-term investment returns. The portfolio is constructed from high-quality franchises, with a sustainable competitive advantage and aims to deliver superior long-term performance,” said Pohl.

Warton added that the fund’s portfolio represents a collection of businesses operating across a diverse spread of industries and geographies, as well as across the market cap spectrum.

“We have demonstrated particular ability to deliver outperformance through the identification of high-quality franchises in the smaller, off-benchmark, and more under-covered parts of the market, and have grown with them as shareholders,” he said.

 

