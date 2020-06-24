Discounts for MLC customers invested in NAB investments

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

National Australia Bank’s MLC Wealth is giving customers a discount when invested in NAB-owned investments, according to reports.

Reports by the Australian Financial Review said that MLC charged customers in the existing “full investment list” an extra 0.1% per annum on any investments not owned by NAB, and charged 0.15% for any Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed investments.

The report was in relation to the MLC Wrap Super Series 2 which was also named MLC Navigator Retirement Series 2. The wrap initially was available as a full investment list and in April 2020 launched a core investment list.

Both wraps are only available to advised clients and once in the wrap it is possible for clients to transition between full or core independent of their adviser.

The full investment list has investments managed by external and internal managers while the core list is managed only by internal managers.

Speaking to Money Management an MLC spokesperson said: “Clients and their advisers have choice, flexibility and transparency when comparing the full wrap and core offers.

“The MLC core investment list was launched in April this year and offers a focused range of investments with a simplified admin fee of $260 per annum. It is suitable for clients who want the benefits of being invested in a wrap, though have simpler needs and are looking only for multi-asset/manager funds to invest in.

“The full investment list offers more than 400 options, enabling clients to access a range of managed funds, shares, exchange traded funds, separately managed accounts and term deposits. Clients with broader investment needs may find the full investment menu more applicable. The full investment list includes a competitive tiered pricing model.

“We are now providing clients with greater choice by having the full and core options available on the one platform. Clients can easily traverse between the core and full investment list in consultation with their adviser as their needs change over time, and will retain the same account number.

“The launch of the new core investment list in April follows the significant price improvements made on our wrap platform in February 2019. MLC’s Wrap offers are available to advised clients only.”