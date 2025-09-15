Channel Capital looks to Pinnacle for distribution hire

Investment solution provider Channel Capital has appointed James Archer as its latest distribution director, joining from Pinnacle Investment Management.

Based in Brisbane, Archer will be working to support the firm’s relationships with financial advisers, family offices and wholesale clients in Queensland, and work alongside fellow Queensland distribution director Sam Mirls.

Prior to joining Channel Capital, Archer worked as an associate director for retail distribution at Pinnacle for four years and as a national business development manager at Winston Capital Partners, which was subsequently acquired by Pinnacle in 2021.

Archer’s appointment brings Channel Capital’s business development team to 10 across Queensland, Victoria and NSW.

A spokesperson for Channel Capital told Money Management: “James will strengthen relationships across the region, with a focus on long-term client outcomes. His appointment reflects Channel Capital’s commitment to strong local connections and unwavering service as the firm expands its footprint.”

Founded in Australia in 2013, Channel Capital Group provides tailored investment solutions to leading investment managers and their clients. This includes operations, responsible entity and trustee services, distribution and marketing. As of March 2025, the firm services $57 billion in assets on behalf of 18 investment managers.

In May, it announced the launch of an Australian feeder fund with US alternative credit manager Apollo Global Management which was looking to enter the Australian wholesale market. According to Channel Capital, asset-backed financing provides a form of private lending secured by tangible assets such as aircraft, property or infrastructure. With a focus on directly originated, investment-grade assets, Apollo’s strategy seeks to produce consistent income through exposure to high-quality assets and contracted cash flows.

Meanwhile, last year, Channel Capital launched a European private credit fund for Australian wholesale investors. The West Street European Private Credit Fund (AUD) is an open-ended Australian unit trust that accesses Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s European private credit strategy.

It also formed a strategic partnership with boutique absolute return manager Arnott Capital in July 2024 to optimise operational efficiencies and support future expansion.

