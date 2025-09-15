Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo
 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Channel Capital looks to Pinnacle for distribution hire
 

Channel Capital looks to Pinnacle for distribution hire

Channel-Capital/hires/distribution/

15 September 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Investment solution provider Channel Capital has appointed James Archer as its latest distribution director, joining from Pinnacle Investment Management. 

Based in Brisbane, Archer will be working to support the firm’s relationships with financial advisers, family offices and wholesale clients in Queensland, and work alongside fellow Queensland distribution director Sam Mirls.

Prior to joining Channel Capital, Archer worked as an associate director for retail distribution at Pinnacle for four years and as a national business development manager at Winston Capital Partners, which was subsequently acquired by Pinnacle in 2021.

Related News:

Archer’s appointment brings Channel Capital’s business development team to 10 across Queensland, Victoria and NSW.

A spokesperson for Channel Capital told Money Management: “James will strengthen relationships across the region, with a focus on long-term client outcomes. His appointment reflects Channel Capital’s commitment to strong local connections and unwavering service as the firm expands its footprint.”

View all

Founded in Australia in 2013, Channel Capital Group provides tailored investment solutions to leading investment managers and their clients. This includes operations, responsible entity and trustee services, distribution and marketing. As of March 2025, the firm services $57 billion in assets on behalf of 18 investment managers. 

In May, it announced the launch of an Australian feeder fund with US alternative credit manager Apollo Global Management which was looking to enter the Australian wholesale market. According to Channel Capital, asset-backed financing provides a form of private lending secured by tangible assets such as aircraft, property or infrastructure. With a focus on directly originated, investment-grade assets, Apollo’s strategy seeks to produce consistent income through exposure to high-quality assets and contracted cash flows. 

Meanwhile, last year, Channel Capital launched a European private credit fund for Australian wholesale investors. The West Street European Private Credit Fund (AUD) is an open-ended Australian unit trust that accesses Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s European private credit strategy.

It also formed a strategic partnership with boutique absolute return manager Arnott Capital in July 2024 to optimise operational efficiencies and support future expansion.
 

Read more about:
Channel Capital
hires
distribution

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
Bennelong inks MOU with US private credit manager

Bennelong Funds Management has signed a memorandum of understanding with US private credit manager Monroe Capital to distribute its products in Australia.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Talaria boosts sales team with Sydney appointment

Global equity manager Talaria Capital has appointed a Sydney-based sales director as it grows its distribution presence across Australia.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Partners Group launches evergreen version of royalties strategy

Global private markets firm Partners Group has launched an evergreen fund to provide Australian advisers with access to its cross-sector royalties strategy.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Franklin Templeton reduces fees on 2 Brandywine fixed income funds

Franklin Templeton has reduced fees for two of its Brandywine fixed income funds and enacted a name change for its Global Income Optimiser fund.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 week 1 day ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 1 week ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

1 week 3 days ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

2 weeks 3 days ago
Insignia v Entireti: Competing philosophies for building a business

While the profession continues to see consolidation at the top, Adviser Ratings has compared the business models of Insignia and Entireti and how they are shaping the pro...

2 weeks 5 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
76.97 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA