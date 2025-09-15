Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo
 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Talaria boosts sales team with Sydney appointment
 

Talaria boosts sales team with Sydney appointment

Talaria/global-equities/hires/distribution/

15 September 2025
 | By Staff |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Global equity manager Talaria Capital has appointed a Sydney-based sales director as it grows its distribution presence across Australia. 

Brooke Simpson has joined the firm from Wilsons Advisory where she was an associate adviser and also spent five years at fund manager Koda Capital, gaining experience across wealth management and fund distribution. 

Chief executive Jamie Mead said: “Brooke’s strong background in client relationship management, fund manager engagement, and business development makes her an excellent fit for our expanding team. Her skills and energy will be invaluable as we continue to grow our investor base and deliver strong outcomes for our clients.”

Related News:

Simpson’s appointment follows those of Kate Doherty as fund administrator and Krish Bhattacharjee as an operations analyst earlier this year. Mead said the firm is seeing “growing demand for advisers and institutions” for its capabilities. 

“As we expand our reach, it is crucial that we bring on board people who share our values and bring fresh perspectives. These appointments will help continue our growth and realise our vision,” Mead said. 

View all

Distribution in the wealth management space has become a focus for fund managers with the advent of more complex and alternative products, as financial advisers said they rely on business development teams more than ever to explain the intricacies of their firms’ funds. 

The annual Funds Distribution Salary Guide and Trends from Kaizen Recruitment found wholesale distribution accounted for 72 per cent of market activity, compared to around 40 per cent for both institutional and retail distribution.

Hiring firms are seeking distribution talent in the wholesale space who can demonstrate deep networks with platforms and research houses, a strong track record of capital raising, and private markets experience. 

“Wholesale is growing, thanks in part to the eligibility criteria for wholesale investors, opening the door to more investors. Managed accounts and private credit are gaining momentum, with demand for tailored, outcome-driven solutions on the rise. Wholesale business development managers are hot property, especially those with strong networks and a consultative approach,” the recruiter said.

“This trend reflects a strategic emphasis on servicing wealth management groups and family offices, which are key drivers of growth in the sector. Consequently, wholesale teams are scaling up to meet demand, while institutional teams tend to remain lean and highly specialised – often with just a few individuals covering the entire market.”
 

Read more about:
Talaria
global equities
hires
distribution

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
Bennelong inks MOU with US private credit manager

Bennelong Funds Management has signed a memorandum of understanding with US private credit manager Monroe Capital to distribute its products in Australia.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Partners Group launches evergreen version of royalties strategy

Global private markets firm Partners Group has launched an evergreen fund to provide Australian advisers with access to its cross-sector royalties strategy.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Franklin Templeton reduces fees on 2 Brandywine fixed income funds

Franklin Templeton has reduced fees for two of its Brandywine fixed income funds and enacted a name change for its Global Income Optimiser fund.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Perpetual appoints JOHCM CEO in brand refresh

Perpetual has appointed a new CEO for affiliate J O Hambro Capital Management, as it tries to stem outflows and refresh the brand.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 week ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 1 week ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

1 week 3 days ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

2 weeks 3 days ago
Insignia v Entireti: Competing philosophies for building a business

While the profession continues to see consolidation at the top, Adviser Ratings has compared the business models of Insignia and Entireti and how they are shaping the pro...

2 weeks 5 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
76.97 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA