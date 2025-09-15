Talaria boosts sales team with Sydney appointment

Global equity manager Talaria Capital has appointed a Sydney-based sales director as it grows its distribution presence across Australia.

Brooke Simpson has joined the firm from Wilsons Advisory where she was an associate adviser and also spent five years at fund manager Koda Capital, gaining experience across wealth management and fund distribution.

Chief executive Jamie Mead said: “Brooke’s strong background in client relationship management, fund manager engagement, and business development makes her an excellent fit for our expanding team. Her skills and energy will be invaluable as we continue to grow our investor base and deliver strong outcomes for our clients.”

Simpson’s appointment follows those of Kate Doherty as fund administrator and Krish Bhattacharjee as an operations analyst earlier this year. Mead said the firm is seeing “growing demand for advisers and institutions” for its capabilities.

“As we expand our reach, it is crucial that we bring on board people who share our values and bring fresh perspectives. These appointments will help continue our growth and realise our vision,” Mead said.

Distribution in the wealth management space has become a focus for fund managers with the advent of more complex and alternative products, as financial advisers said they rely on business development teams more than ever to explain the intricacies of their firms’ funds.

The annual Funds Distribution Salary Guide and Trends from Kaizen Recruitment found wholesale distribution accounted for 72 per cent of market activity, compared to around 40 per cent for both institutional and retail distribution.

Hiring firms are seeking distribution talent in the wholesale space who can demonstrate deep networks with platforms and research houses, a strong track record of capital raising, and private markets experience.

“Wholesale is growing, thanks in part to the eligibility criteria for wholesale investors, opening the door to more investors. Managed accounts and private credit are gaining momentum, with demand for tailored, outcome-driven solutions on the rise. Wholesale business development managers are hot property, especially those with strong networks and a consultative approach,” the recruiter said.

“This trend reflects a strategic emphasis on servicing wealth management groups and family offices, which are key drivers of growth in the sector. Consequently, wholesale teams are scaling up to meet demand, while institutional teams tend to remain lean and highly specialised – often with just a few individuals covering the entire market.”

