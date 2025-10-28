 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Iress partners with Challenger to launch advice-led retirement solution
 

Iress partners with Challenger to launch advice-led retirement solution

iress/challenger/retirement-advice/advice-technology/launch/

28 October 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

With many Australians set to retire in the coming years, financial services firm Iress and investment management firm Challenger formed a strategic partnership to launch a solution to help advisers better serve retiring clients.

According to Deloitte Access Economics’ Advice in 2030: The Big Shift report, produced in collaboration with Iress last year, some 23 per cent of Australian adults will be aged 65 or over by 2034, signalling a strong demand for retirement advice over the next decade.

To help advisers address this demand, Iress and Challenger have announced a strategic partnership, through which they will develop a “first-of-its-kind technology solution” that will help advisers better serve their clients leading up to retirement.

Designed to improve the accessibility of retirement income products, the solution will be built on Iress’ existing Xplan infrastructure, expanding its capabilities to include an integrated advice journey for lifetime income products.

Set to be launched in 2026, the new solution will have an initial focus on the decumulation phase, covering factfinding, product selection, income stream calculations, strategy modelling, advice generation, and the advice review processes.

With a wave of retirees expected over the next decade, Kelli Willmer, Iress chief executive of wealth APAC, said there will be an “unprecedented demand for retirement advice”, noting the important role that retirement income products will play in the future of advice.

“However, currently, financial advisers face a range of challenges when trying to determine the right solution for their clients - including a fragmented advice process, inconsistent product information and complex regulatory requirements,” Willmer said.

She said the firm is pleased to partner with Challenger to address this need while helping streamline the advice process and ease of access to retirement income products.

“By fully integrating these products throughout the advice journey and leveraging Xplan’s extensive market coverage and decades of rich data and insights, we can empower advisers to better serve their clients as they navigate retirement. We hope that in time other providers will also sign up to provide a whole-of-industry picture when it comes to the lifetime income market.”

Challenger chief executive Nick Hamilton also praised this “industry-first partnership” with Iress to help address the needs of advisers and their retiring clients.

“Retirement is not a single life event, it’s a decades long journey where a retiree’s needs will continue to evolve, which is why developing a system that supports every stage of retirement is so important,” Hamilton said.

“We hope this partnership paves the way for more participants across the industry to work with Iress to ensure guaranteed income becomes a building block of retirement plans for millions more Australians —giving them the confidence to enjoy a secure, dignified, and fulfilling retirement.”

Read more about:
iress
challenger
retirement advice
advice technology
launch

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
How ‘boring’ infrastructure assets provide value for retired clients

There have only been a “handful” of opportunities in the last 20 years when infrastructure has looked as cheap relative to equities as it does now, according to Lazard, making it a viable option to provide portfolio security amid market volatility.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Why is WA so attractive for advice M&A?

While M&A has ramped up nationwide, three advice heads have explored Western Australia’s emergence as a region of interest among medium-sized firms vying for growth opportunities in an increasingly competitive market.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Advice and investment AFCA complaints up 18% in FY25

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority has reported an 18 per cent increase in investment and advice complaints received in the financial year 2025, rebounding from the previous year’s 26 per cent dip.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Will AI impact wealth manager headcount?

EY has broken down which uses of artificial intelligence are presenting the most benefits for wealth managers as well as whether it will impact employee headcounts.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month 3 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
2 months 2 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months 3 weeks ago
Sydney research house sees AFSL cancelled

ASIC has canceled the AFSL of Sydney-based asset consultant and research firm....

2 weeks 5 days ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

4 weeks ago
Melbourne adviser banned for 8 years over inappropriate advice

ASIC has banned a Melbourne-based financial adviser for eight years over false and misleading statements regarding clients’ superannuation investments....

1 week ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
215.17 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo