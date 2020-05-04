Centuria makes first offshore acquisition with NZ firm

5 May 2020by Laura Dew
Centuria Capital has acquired a 19% stake in New Zealand real estate funds business Augusta Capital, the firm’s first offshore acquisition.

Augusta, which had $1.7 billion in assets under management, was undertaking a $45 million equity raising to strengthen its balance sheet and provide capital for new opportunities. This consisted of a $12.4 million placement and a $32.6 million entitlement offer.

Following the placement and the institutional component of the entitlement offer, Centuria would acquire a 19% interest with the option to increase this to 24.9% in the future.

