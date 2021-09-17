BNP Paribas launches three sustainable trusts

By Laura Dew

BNP Paribas Asset Management Australia (BNPP AMAU) has launched three sustainable trusts including one focused on Chinese equities.

The Green Bond Trust, Earth Trust and China Equity Trust would expand the firm’s range of available sustainable investment options.

All three would meet the firm’s global sustainability strategy which ensured environmental, social and governance principles were adhered to within the investment process.

Chief executive of BNPP AMAU, David Grybas, said: “The demand for quality sustainable, ethical and impact investment products has continued to grow in Australia and New Zealand.

“BNPP AMAU is thrilled to offer additional capabilities that meet investor demand for sustainable investment solutions, and in the case of the China Equity Trust, provide investors with exposure to a key driver of global economic growth.”

 

 




