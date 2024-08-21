 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. The biggest CEO moves in 2024

The biggest CEO moves in 2024

ceo appointments leadership funds management

21 August 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image
expand image

There have been numerous CEO moves in the Australian fund management space this year to date, both exits and appointments from major players.

Money Management rounds up the biggest leadership moves since the start of the year.

January 2024

Related News:

Platinum Asset Management appointed Jeff Peters as its new chief executive, replacing Andrew Clifford. Since joining the firm, the firm has announced a two-part growth and reset turnaround program to improve flows and revenue.

February 2024

View all

Magellan announced that it had appointed Sophia Rahmani, chief executive of Maple-Brown Abbott, as its new managing director. The intention is that Rahmani will transition to the CEO role within 12 months of joining the firm. 

March 2024

Former Schroders Australia chief executive Sam Hallinan joined Spire Capital as a partner. Hallinan departed Schroders in June 2023, having held the CEO role since February 2021. At Spire, which is a private markets firm, he will sit on the firm’s leadership team and investment committee. 

April 2024

Bell Asset Management appointed Michael Lovett as its new chief executive, replacing Nick Fels. Lovett was formerly the CEO of Vanguard Super. His focus at Bell will be on enhancing and growing its business capabilities while delivering superior investment performance, market insights and client reporting.

Maple-Brown Abbott announced Melanie McQuire as its new chief executive, having held the position in an acting capacity after the earlier departure of Rahmani. The firm has since been acquired by Antipodes Partners, an affiliate of Pinnacle Investment Management.  

May 2024

Global investment giant Vanguard appointed Salim Ramji from iShares as its next chief executive to replace Tim Buckley who stepped down after six years. Ramji was previously the global head of iShares and Index Investing, and formerly worked at consultancy McKinsey & Company. 

June 2024

US fund manager Nuveen, which has US$1 trillion in assets under management, appointed William Huffman as its chief executive. He previously served as president of Nuveen Asset Management and head of equities and fixed income. 

July 2024
Clime Investment Management announced group chief executive Annick Donat would depart at the end of July after three years in the role. The firm has since announced it will be led by Michael Baragwanath as acting managing director effective immediately, having been appointed as a director on 1 July. 

Pacific Current Group appointed Michael Clarke as its executive director and acting chief executive from 1 July. This followed the departure of Paul Greenwood to join GQG Partners after it acquired minority stakes in three Pacific Current affiliates to create a new private capital solutions division. Greenwood joined the new PCS division as its new managing director and co-head of private capital solutions.

August 2024

Global X Australia chief executive Evan Metcalf announced he will be departing the ETF provider in October following a decade at the firm. He was appointed to the CEO role in September 2022 after the firm was acquired by Mirae Asset.

Perpetual announced it had appointed Bernard Reilly as chief executive and managing director to replace Rob Adams. Reilly was formerly the chief executive of Australian Retirement Trust (ART) and was a key player in the merger between QSuper and Sunsuper to form ART. 
 

Read more about:
ceo
appointments
leadership
funds management

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

21 August 2024
Equity funds suffer $2.2bn outflows in 1H 2024

Equity funds saw $2.2 billion in outflows during the first half of 2024, according to Calastone, despite reporting modest gains in the second quarter.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
21 August 2024
European private credit fund launched for Aussie investors

Channel Capital has launched a European private credit fund for Australian wholesale investors, managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
21 August 2024
APAC private credit assets approach US$100bn

Assets under management in private debt funds in Asia-Pacific (APAC) have risen sixfold over the past decade to stand at almost US$100 billion.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
21 August 2024
T. Rowe Price stays firm on RBA’s hawkish stance

Hawkish expectations on the RBA has led T. Rowe Price to remain underweight on Australian bonds and overweight on cash.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
GG

So shareholders lose a dividend plus have seen the erosion of value. Qantas decides to clawback remuneration from Alan ...

Platform migration causes adviser outflows for Insignia
5 hours ago
Denise Baker

This is why I left my last position. There was no interest in giving the client quality time, it was all about bumping ...

Have client relationships fallen on the back burner?
1 day 1 hour ago
gonski

So the Hayne Royal Commission has left us with this. What a sad day for the financial planning industry. Clearly most ...

The ‘recipe for success’ of highly profitable advice firms
1 day 5 hours ago
AMP to sell off advice licensees for $10.2m

AMP has announced it has concluded a 12-month process assessing alternative advice models and will be selling its advice licensees and self-licensed offering....

2 weeks 1 day ago
Melbourne advice firm enters liquidation

A Melbourne financial advice firm has been put into liquidation by the Federal Court, and an appeal against its AFSL cancellation has been dismissed....

1 week 2 days ago
AMP’s George details historic decision to exit advice

AMP chief executive Alexis George has detailed to Money Management how its exit from advice will change the industry, allow greater scale for advisers and a new role for ...

2 weeks 1 day ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ardea Diversified Bond F (CLOSED)
148.81 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
66.48 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom 3/227 High Forest Road Omeo VIC 3898
56.65 3 y p.a(%)
4
Hills International
41.10 3 y p.a(%)
5
Fidante Credit Suisse Global Private Equity
30.96 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA