Bell SMID fund added to IOOF's ESG portfolio

The Bell Global Emerging Companies fund has been added to IOOF’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) model portfolio.

The fund invests in 30-60 high quality companies in the global small and mid-cap space and targets a high ESG portfolio rating.

The ESG model portfolio was developed by IOOF to enable its financial adviser network to meet the growing client demand for sustainable investments. Funds were considered on their return criteria and consideration of ESG issues.

Ned Bell, chief investment officer at Bell Asset Management, said ethical investors had become more “demanding” of their asset managers.

“With responsible investing on the rise in Australia, ethical investors are demanding more from asset managers and we are proud to offer a strategy where ESG screening of global small and mid-cap companies has been an integral part of the investment process since the fund’s inception.

“We are pleased to be able to provide IOOF advisers with a quality, global equity small and mid-cap solution that aims to deliver both competitive returns and positive social and environmental outcomes.”

According to FE Analytics, the Bell Global Emerging Companies fund has returned 11.6% versus returns by the Australian Core Strategies global small and mid-cap sector of 6.2% over one year to 31 May, 2020.

Performance of Bell Global Emerging Companies versus ACS global small and mid cap sector over one year to 31 May, 2020