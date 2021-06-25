Aussie real estate AUM down in 2020

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Aussie asset managers’ total real estate assets under management (AUM) have fallen 2.7% in 2020 and hit $307.4 billion, according to the joint fund manager survey carried out by industry associations ANREV, INREV and NCREIF.

Goodman Group topped the rankings of Australian fund managers by total real estate AUM globally and non-listed real estate AUM, totalling $51.8 billion in 2020, while Charter Hall ranked first in terms of AUM in Asia Pacific as it maintained its double-digit growth for total real estate AUM for six consecutive years, recording a 16% jump in AUM compared to 2019 with $46.4 billion.

Earlier this week, Charter Hall said in the announcement made to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that its funds under management (FUM) increased $12 billion over the course of FY21, representing a 28% growth.

Lendlease secured the third spot with a reported AUM of $37.3billion against $36.5 billion a year before, the study found.

Amélie Delaunay, director of research and professional standards at ANREV, said that Australian asset managers’ real estate AUM held up well during the pandemic, thanks in part to Australia’s effective response to COVID-19 and the subsequent economic rebound as well as sector’s strong, long-term underlying fundamentals.

“It was interesting to see sector-focused managers such as Goodman and Charter Hall enjoy notable increases in their Asia Pacific real estate AUM as their industrial and logistics assets increased in value on the back of a global acceleration of online deliveries,” Delaunay said.

“Looking ahead, Australia continues to rank favourably as a real estate investment destination, which should benefit fund managers in the country as global investors look for quality, long-term sources of diversification in their portfolios.”

Source: Asian Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles

The data was collated by the following industry associations the Asian Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles (ANREV), the European Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles (INREV) and the Chicago-based National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF).