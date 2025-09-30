 
Allspring strengthens local presence with sales appointment

30 September 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Funds management
Global asset management firm Allspring Global Investments has appointed Jeremy Gordon as head of sales for Australia and New Zealand as it looks to expand its presence in the region.

Allspring is an independent asset management company with more than US$611 billion in assets under advisement (AUA) and more than 370 investment professionals across 19 offices around the world.

Taking on this new role, Gordon will be responsible for leading the firm’s sales and client services initiatives while strengthening relationships with key institutional stakeholders across both countries, reporting to Andy Sowerby, head of international client group at Allspring.

Gordon brings more than two decades of financial services experience to the role, being the head of client management at Ardea Investment Management for more than four years.

The largest portion of his career was spent at Challenger Limited where he worked his way up through several roles, including NSW and ACT state manager, institutional business development manager, and then senior institutional business development manager, totalling more than 12 years with the business.

Speaking on the appointment, Sowerby said Gordon’s appointment reflects the firm’s ongoing investment into building a quality team in this region.

“His deep asset management industry knowledge and strategic approach will be key as we broaden our reach and deliver tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of investors based in Australia and New Zealand.”

Gordon added: “I am delighted to be joining Allspring at such a pivotal point in its growth journey. I look forward to bringing my experience to contribute to the company’s ongoing success and to supporting clients in achieving their investment objectives.”

The appointment follows Allspring’s recently formed partnership with Bennelong Funds Management in May, which led to the launch of the Allspring Global Income Fund for Australian retail, wholesale and institutional investors through a local Australian Unit Trust.

The new fund invests in global fixed income sectors, including government, securitised, investment grade credit, high yield and emerging market debt markets. The firm explained that this new offering provides daily liquidity across fixed income asset classes, reflecting Allspring’s “continued commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions”.
 

