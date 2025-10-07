 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Adviser demand key to future Avantis ETF launches
 

Adviser demand key to future Avantis ETF launches

ETFs/active-ETFs/American-century-investments/

7 October 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Avantis Investors has launched its first ETFs in the Australian market, backed by American Century Investments. 

These dual-access active ETFs will cover global equities, global small-cap equities and emerging market equities, and seek to offer long-term capital appreciation.

Avantis is a $133 billion investment offering owned by global asset manager American Century Investments. Although it has been around for six years, this is the first time it has made its ETFs directly available in Australia.

Related News:

Based in the US, the firm is growing its presence in Australia and currently has five staff in its Sydney office.

Working in partnership with responsible entity Equity Trustees, the ETFs are listed on Cboe Australia.

View all

The three funds are: 

  • Avantis Small Cap Value Active ETF
  • Avantis Global Equity Active ETF
  • Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF

Speaking to Money Management, chief investment strategist Phil McInnis said: “We started with five ETFs in 2019 and now we have more than 30 US-domiciled ETFs. We certainly do expect to bring additional strategies across to the Australian market. Our approach tends to favour being client-driven. We like to talk to them about what they need and build that from there.

“These ETFs are a good starting point if people want to embrace our holistic philosophy, and these are good starting building blocks to do that.”

He added the firm is particularly active in the Australian advisory market as it has noticed advisers are increasingly using ETFs. Having launched its products in the US as both ETFs and mutual funds, McInnis said Avantis saw advisers “heavily favour” the ETF versions.

“We like supporting advisers. There’s a lot of value from receiving good financial advice, and we are trying to help those intermediaries serve their clients. 

“Advice is very well developed in Australia and there are a lot of similarities between the two countries; do well for your clients, cost matters, diversification matters, tax efficiency matters, and we feel like we can check a lot of those boxes for advisers.”

Tom Clapham, head of APAC at American Century, said: “We are following a similar trajectory to the US in terms of flows into ETFs. These are accelerating towards ETFs over unlisted funds, so ETFs are definitely on the rise in terms of choice but also in terms of flows. In other jurisdictions, investors might only have the choice of an unlisted fund or an ETF but in Australia, the dual access structure means they have the choice of selecting what works for them and their circumstances and are paying the same fee for either version.” 
 

Read more about:
ETFs
active ETFs
American century investments

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
The ETFs that launched in Q3

Money Management examines the last three months of ETF launches, with Betashares being particularly active during the quarter.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Global X adds Aussie equity ETF to GARP range

ETF provider Global X has expanded its GARP ETF range with the launch of a vehicle focusing on Australian equities.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
GCQ Funds appoints advisory distribution director

GCQ Funds Management has appointed a distribution director to work with advisory groups, who joins from Ausbil Investment Management.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
ASIC enacts civil penalty proceedings against Fiducian IM

ASIC has enacted civil penalty proceedings against Fiducian Investment Management Services alleging it breached its duties as a responsible entity and engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 3 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

1 week ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

3 weeks 1 day ago
Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft

A former financial adviser who stole $4.4 million from his family and friends to feed gambling debts has been permanently banned by ASIC....

1 week 4 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
67.30 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo