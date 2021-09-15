William Buck merges with Melbourne accountancy

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Mid-tier accounting and advisory firm, William Buck, has announced a merger with Melbourne-based accounting firm, BR Wellington, which provides services across small-to-medium businesses in their growth phase.

The firm said this had been its sixth merger since 2019 and would help enhance its service offering to Melbourne clients and become the leading advisory firm to mid-market clients.

Additionally, the merger was expected to bring together BR’s client base and William Buck’s resources, effective 13 September, 2021.

William Buck’s director, Neil Brennan, said both firms shared the same value proposition of providing exceptional client services and building lasting relationships.

“Like with each of our past mergers, this decision was designed to create an environment where we can improve on our delivery of superior client experiences,” he said.

“The addition of BR Wellington’s expertise enables us to provide increased value and choice for our clients while building new long-term relationships based on trust.

“We feel that clients of both firms now have access to an expanded team of advisers to realise their business and financial goals.”

Brennan also said that the merger would strengthen William Buck’s offering to Victorian clients that operated in property or were looking to tap into the sector.

Under the terms of the merger, all BR Wellington employees would relocate to William Buck’s Melbourne office and would be rebranded as part of William Buck Australia and New Zealand.