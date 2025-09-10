Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo
 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Where are the missing third of ASIC exam passers?
 

Where are the missing third of ASIC exam passers?

professional-year/adviser-exam/education/paraplanners/

10 September 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

While the profession struggles to keep up with strong demand for service, a third of people who have passed the ASIC adviser exam aren’t actively practising, so where is this missing third?

In accordance with the Corporations Act, anyone wishing to provide financial advice in Australia must successfully complete the exam. Previously administered by the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA), ASIC took over the exam as of 1 January 2022. Since then, some 20,546 candidates have passed the ASIC exam with a 68 per cent pass mark for the last exam in August .

However, according to an analysis from Padua Wealth Data, some 5,159 (33.5 per cent) of those who have passed the exam aren’t actively practising advice. Notably, this portion has grown in the last year, increasing from 28.1 per cent in August 2024 to 33.5 per cent in August 2025.

Speaking with Money Management, Joel Ronchi, who coaches advisers with their exam preparation, speculated that this missing third is likely driven by aspiring advisers who are taking on the exam before their professional year (PY). Back when FASEA administered the exam, only existing or those registered as a PY were able to sit the exam, but this rule changed when ASIC took over.

“Anyone who’s a new entrant to the industry, they don’t have to wait until they’re in their professional year to sit the exam. So that’s opened up a whole opportunity for people to do the exam before even contemplating the professional year,” Ronchi said.

“The vast majority of people who come to me are associate advisers. They’re working in a practice, usually in a support role, but a non-advice support role. A lot of people are also CSOs, people from compliance.”

In order to transition from Q2 of the PY, individuals are required to pass the adviser exam. As a result, those who fail to pass find themselves unable to progress until they are successful, which can put a considerable drag on their career progression given the three-month gap between sittings.

“I always encourage people to do it early because what ends up happening is, when people complete the exam, they actually make themselves more attractive to potential employers because it’s one less hurdle that the employer has to worry about. Also, if you finish the exam or pass the exam before you start your professional year, you won’t hold up your professional year,” Ronchi said.

“It makes their career pathway a lot stronger because it ticks a mandatory box, but it also demonstrates to the industry and potential employers that they’re serious about a career in financial advice.”

Adding to this discussion, Padua Wealth Data founder Colin Williams suggested paraplanners could be another source of these 'missing' candidates as they are not required to be listed on the FAR but may stilll have taken the exam for their own knowledge.

“There are paraplanners who have sat the exam but don’t provide face-to-face advice so they don’t need to be on the FAR, given there’s a cost involved in that for the firm,” said Williams. 

“I have a fair few paraplanners coming through as well," agreed Ronchi. “Obviously, hedging at changing careers. I’m not surprised at all that a third are not practising, I’m surprised it’s not higher, to be honest.”

Williams also speculated it could sit with those who have changed roles since sitting the exam, either because they have moved out of advice or have lost their job. 

“It could be people who have retired, who have resigned from the role, or people like salaried bank advisers who took the exam but now they have lost their jobs. Others may have lost their job earlier but sat the exam regardless as a way to keep themselves up to date if they want to get another job,” he said. 

Based on those who have undertaken his exam prep course, Ronchi said he had also seen university students, people from outside the industry, and even people from overseas who are looking to move to Australia with the intention of becoming an adviser in the future.
 

Read more about:
professional year
adviser exam
education
paraplanners

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
‘Hostage situation’ fears amid FAAA’s PY non-compete stance

An FAAA recommendation to make PY advisers subject to non-compete clauses would place candidates in a “hostage situation” with their employer and potentially deter new entrants, say commentators.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Lonsec downgrades Metrics funds months after Count Financial exit call

Half a year after Count Financial told its advisers to exit several Metrics Credit Partners funds, research house Lonsec has now downgraded two of these products over governance concerns.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Service v experience: Delivering ‘above the line’ advice

As the advice industry evolves with technology, two business consultants have said successful advice firms will be those which focus on delivering an “experience” for their clients, beyond just a transactional service.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Australian Unity transforms wealth business with investment bond focus

Having divested its financial advice business to Fortnum Private Wealth, Australian Unity has shared further details on how it is transforming the wealth arm of the business to focus on investment bonds.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
3 days ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 weeks 6 days ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month ago
RBA makes rate decision after shock July hold

After last month’s surprise hold, the Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision....

4 weeks 1 day ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

5 days 18 hours ago
Insignia v Entireti: Competing philosophies for building a business

While the profession continues to see consolidation at the top, Adviser Ratings has compared the business models of Insignia and Entireti and how they are shaping the pro...

2 weeks ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
76.97 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA