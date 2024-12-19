 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. What will EOY adviser numbers look like?

What will EOY adviser numbers look like?

Wealth Data

19 December 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Estimates for the calendar year 2024 put the advice industry on track for a loss in adviser numbers as exits offset gains from new entrants, according to Wealth Data.

The latest weekly numbers for 2024 from Wealth Data, the final ones for the year, show the industry is so far reporting a loss of 108 for the year with more exits likely as the year closes out.

However, this is an improvement from 2023 when 140 left the industry. 

Related News:

Colin Williams, founder of Wealth Data, said: “We are expecting more new entrants to join the FAR, but the last week of December is popular for retirements and advisers resigning who will often join a new licensee at the start of a new year. The losses are likely to offset the gains from new entrants.”

On a weekly basis, the sector saw a gain of eight advisers during the week to 19 December which brought adviser numbers to 15,515. 

View all

Some 33 licensee owners had net gains of 35 advisers, and 19 licensee owners had net losses of 25 advisers. One new licensee commenced and one ceased operation. 

There were 16 new entrants during the week, double the volume in the previous two weeks, and likely the result of the recent ASIC advice exam results. 

Count and Beryllium Advisers were both up by two advisers, and a long tail of licensees were up by net one including UniSuper, Sequoia, Lifespan and Bell Financial Group.

In terms of losses, Insignia was down by four who all left Bridges and none of them have yet been appointed elsewhere. Rhombus was also down by three, one of whom joined CT Group Advisory Services, while the other two were yet to be appointed elsewhere. 

Morgan Stanley and NAB Bank were both down by two, and a tail of 14 licensees including Infocus and WT Financial Group were down by one each.

Read more about:
Wealth Data

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
19 December 2024
Superannuation rollover leads to FSCP written direction

A relevant provider has received a written direction from the Financial Services and Credit Panel after a superannuation rollover resulted in tax bill of over $200,000 for a client.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
19 December 2024
5 ways advice changed in 2024

Adviser Ratings shares five ways that financial advice changed in 2024 with an optimistic outlook for 2025, thanks to the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes legislation.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
19 December 2024
Invest Blue picks up estate planning firm

National advice firm Invest Blue has announced several acquisitions, including the purchase of an estate planning and wealth protection business Lambert Group.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
19 December 2024
CFS expands investment range on FirstChoice, Edge

Colonial First State has announced a suite of dynamic investment solutions on the FirstChoice and Edge platforms to help investors navigate inflation and market volatility concerns.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
3 weeks 1 day ago

This verdict highlights something deeply wrong and rotten at the heart of the FSCP. We are witnessing a heavy-handed, op...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
3 weeks 6 days ago

Interesting. Would be good to know the details of the StrategyOne deal....

AZ NGA makes first acquisition post-Oaktree deal
1 month ago
Insignia ‘considering’ takeover bid from US giant

Insignia Financial has confirmed it is considering a preliminary non-binding proposal received from a US private equity giant to acquire the firm. ...

1 week ago
The licensees leading 2024 share price growth

Six of the seven listed financial advice licensees have reported positive share price growth in 2024, with AMP and Insignia successfully reversing earlier losses. ...

2 days 20 hours ago
Mason Stevens to be acquired in PE deal

Specialist wealth platform provider Mason Stevens has become the latest target of an acquisition as it enters a binding agreement with a leading Sydney-based private equi...

2 days ago
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA