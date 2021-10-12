Vanda Gould sees AFS license cancelled

By Laura Dew

12 October 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has cancelled the Australian financial services licence (AFSL) of former tax agent Vanda Gould.

The regulator said this was because Gould failed to maintain external dispute resolution membership with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

Gould also failed to lodge profit and loss statements and balance sheets for the 2019 and 2020 financial years.

ASIC said Gould had held a AFSL since December 2003 but ASIC could suspend or cancel this if the licensee failed to meet their obligations.

The former Sydney tax agent had previously been convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice via witness tampering and ran a global web of companies which dodged Australian tax, and was named as part of the Pandora Papers.

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) had previously rejected an application by Gould to stay registered to the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) in May 2019.




Comments

Comments

Submitted by Bozo on Wed, 2021-10-13 09:57

Well done ASIC, he's been in jail already for 12 months, and you're just cancelling now! And he was charged with serious crimes in 2013. Great work,

Submitted by RobinBris on Wed, 2021-10-13 10:48

It is similar to ASIC taking Mellisa Caddrick to the courts after she died???? I did wonder if ASIC was intending to chase her into the afterlife?

