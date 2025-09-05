Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo
 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Unregistered MIS operator found guilty of $34m fraud
 

Unregistered MIS operator found guilty of $34m fraud

managed-investment-scheme/ASIC/court/Perth/

5 September 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Unregistered managed investment scheme (MIS) operator, Chris Marco, has been found guilty of 43 charges of fraud by a Supreme Court of Western Australia jury.

Marco was found guilty on 4 September of all charges of fraud, which totalled over $34 million relating to six investors, in a unanimous verdict following a five-week trial.

He had initially been charged in July 2022 with 50 counts of fraud under section 409 of the Criminal Code (WA), with ASIC alleging he had obtained over $36.5 million from nine investors between July 2013 and October 2018 with intent to defraud, by deceit or fraudulent means. This was subsequently reduced down to 43 counts. 

Related News:

ASIC described how the conclusion of the four-year ASIC investigation marked “the end of a sorry chapter” for his victims. 

Deputy chair Sarah Court said: “Today’s guilty verdicts mark the end of a sorry chapter that many of Marco’s investors would rather forget. This result delivers justice to investors who Marco defrauded and speaks to ASIC’s painstaking investigation into this complex matter.”

View all

His executive assistant Linda Marissen had been charged with 30 counts of fraud but was acquitted of all charges. The jury found there was insufficient evidence to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt for 13 of the charges, while the remaining 17 were ruled “not guilty”. 

ASIC had alleged that between February 2014 and October 2018, Marissen enabled or aided Marco to defraud more than $29.5 million from six investors.

Marco has been remanded in custody for sentencing on 30 October 2025. The maximum penalty for each offence of fraud under the Criminal Code (WA) is seven years’ imprisonment or 10 years’ imprisonment if the person deceived is of or over 60 years of age.

The matter was investigated by ASIC and prosecuted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (Cth) (CDPP).

ASIC had previously taken civil action in December 2020 to wind up the unregistered MIS operated by Marco and AMS Holdings (WA), the AMS Holdings Trust, and also ordered him to be permanently restrained from carrying on a financial services business without an Australian Financial Services Licence or operating an unregistered managed investment scheme.

Read more about:
managed investment scheme
ASIC
court
Perth

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
The succession planning dilemma for younger staff

Financial advice practices may be hiring younger or professional year advisers as a succession option, but they may find they are unable to put up the capital if the adviser looks to retire.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Ensuring ESG product labelling is fit-for-purpose for advisers: RIAA

Any changes to product labelling for sustainable funds must be applied consistently across investor channels, including those used by financial advisers, according to RIAA.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
AUSIEX seeks to awaken advisers to ‘cultural blind spot’ of bonds

Having completed its acquisition of fixed income provider FIIG, AUSIEX believes more can be done to increase direct investment of the assets and can envisage them being made more readily available on separately managed accounts.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
3 weeks 2 days ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
4 weeks 2 days ago

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
7 months ago
RBA makes rate decision after shock July hold

After last month’s surprise hold, the Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision....

3 weeks 4 days ago
WT's Cullen on challenging UK and US advice players

WT Financial’s Keith Cullen is eager for its Hubco initiative to see advice firms under its licence trade at multiples which are catching up to those UK and US financial ...

4 weeks 1 day ago
Insignia v Entireti: Competing philosophies for building a business

While the profession continues to see consolidation at the top, Adviser Ratings has compared the business models of Insignia and Entireti and how they are shaping the pro...

1 week 3 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
76.97 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA