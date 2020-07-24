Six FASEA exam sittings for 2021

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has confirmed it will hold six exam sittings in 2021.

FASEA said face-to-face sittings would be offered at metropolitan and regional locations throughout the country and would be run over multiple days, up to twice a day.

Advisers could also sit the exam remotely at their preferred time during the exam sitting window.

The first exam for 2021 would be held from 28 January to 2 February and registration would be open from 5 October, 2020, to 8 January, 2021.

The exam dates were:

2021 exam sitting Exam dates 1 28 January to 2 February 2021 2 25 March to 30 March 2021 3 20 May to 25 May 2021 4 15 July to 20 July 2021 5 9 September to 14 September 2021 6 4 November to 9 November 2021

FASEA chief executive, Stephen Glenfield said: “The 2021 exam schedule together with the 3 remaining exams scheduled for 2020 in August, October and November provide advisers who have yet to pass the exam the choice of a broad range of sitting dates”.

He noted 86% of candidates on average passing each exam on the first sitting.