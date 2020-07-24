Six FASEA exam sittings for 2021

By Jassmyn Goh

24 July 2020

INDUSTRY NEWS

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has confirmed it will hold six exam sittings in 2021.

FASEA said face-to-face sittings would be offered at metropolitan and regional locations throughout the country and would be run over multiple days, up to twice a day.

Advisers could also sit the exam remotely at their preferred time during the exam sitting window.

Related News:

The first exam for 2021 would be held from 28 January to 2 February and registration would be open from 5 October, 2020, to 8 January, 2021.

The exam dates were:

2021 exam sitting

Exam dates

1

28 January to 2 February 2021

2

25 March to 30 March 2021

3

20 May to 25 May 2021

4

15 July to 20 July 2021

5

9 September to 14 September 2021

6

4 November to 9 November 2021

 

FASEA chief executive, Stephen Glenfield said: “The 2021 exam schedule together with the 3 remaining exams scheduled for 2020 in August, October and November provide advisers who have yet to pass the exam the choice of a broad range of sitting dates”.

He noted 86% of candidates on average passing each exam on the first sitting.




Read more about:
undefined

Recommended for you

ME Bank scrambles in face of redraw reduction controversy

Read more

Leeway urged on opt-in for locked down clients and advisers

Read more

JobKeeper guidance helps set practical ground rules

Read more

ABA announces temporary code changes

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment