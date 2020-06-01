Sequoia takes PCL adviser customer base

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Sequoia Financial Group has entered into an agreement to acquire the advice elements of Philip Capital Limited.

Sequoia said the arrangement would see Sequoia Wealth Management acquire the customer base of PCL’s existing advisers and corporate authorised representatives who would come under the Sequoia Wealth Management brand from mid-July.

It told the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) the client of 23 PCL advisers would be sent a negative consent letter by the advisers in coming days with the client transfers and adviser commencement with Sequoia expected to take place before mid-July, 2020.

As part of the transfer to Sequoia, PCL advisers had been offered agreements that would see them maintain their existing entitlements and conditions.

The announcement said the successful acquisition of the PCL customer base would add approximately 5,500 equity accounts to Sequoia’s executive and clearing business, Morrison Securities and see an increase of around $1 billion in funds under advice adding $4 million of grosss revenue.

It said the acquisition consider might be up to $1 million depending on the number of advisers who accepted the offer.

The company said the purchase was consistent with Sequoia’s strategy of providing licensee services to the financial advice market and followed the previous acquisitions of Interprac, Libertas and YBR Wealth Management.