Postgraduate credit for TAL Risk Academy courses

Advisers who complete three modules and assessment tasks through the TAL Risk Academy will be provided with a credit into Deakin University’s Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) postgraduate financial planning courses.

The unit credit available was for the Estate Planning and Risk Management Strategies unit, and the modules and assessment tasks undertaken through the TAL Risk Academy could be completed online.

The unit was part of Deakin’s Master of Financial Planning and Graduate Diploma in Financial Planning.

Deakin University would also offer those financial advisers applying for the courses through the TAL Risk Academy a 15% discount on the cost of the courses and unit tuition fees.

The TAL Risk Academy had also released a new version of the FASEA Exam Masterclass.

Marc Olynyk, Deakin Business School program director of financial planning, said: The program was developed as a result of a close collaborative effort between the two organisations and it illustrates the focus that Deakin University has on working with industry to develop and deliver courses and training programs that meet the specific needs of the financial advice industry and the general community”.

Niall McConville, TAL general manager – retail distribution, said: “Our partnership combines the learning resources of the TAL Risk Academy with the academic expertise of Deakin University’s financial planning arm to give advisers a more flexible and cost-effective education pathway to meet their FASEA education requirements and gain a qualification from one of Australia’s leading universities”.