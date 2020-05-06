Netwealth partners with Ironbark for managed account service

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Netwealth has partnered with Ironbark to launch a new managed account solution to advice groups.

The service would provide private label managed account managers with the option to build portfolios which have Ironbark as their responsible entity.

This option was a more flexible option for managed account model managers and advice groups.

Matt Heine, joint managing director of Netwealth, said: “By offering an external responsible entity to advice firms via Ironbark, Netwealth adds additional capacity to support different value propositions and the evolving needs of the industry”.

He added the use of managed accounts was a way for advice firms to deliver better outcomes for all clients rather than just a few.

Ironbark head of corporate trustee and client, Alan Kenny, said: “Ironbark are pleased to have partnered with Netwealth, combining our broad range of Corporate Trustee service with Netwealth’s market-leading managed account solution enables us to meet and exceed the diverse needs of our advice group partners.”