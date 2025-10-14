Integro prepares for national expansion with advice head appointment

Perth advice firm Integro Private Wealth has appointed Glen Mesch as head of advice and growth to spearhead a major business development initiative aimed at expanding the firm’s national reach.

Bringing more than two decades of experience to the role, Mesch will play a key role in the firm’s ongoing expansion efforts as it seeks to solidify its position as a “truly national private wealth manager”, targeting further growth on the east coast.

It currently has a presence in Western Australia, Queensland, and Victoria, but is eager to expand into NSW.

Prior to joining Integro, Mesch spent more than three years at Shadforth Financial Group as the head of the firm’s Western Australian operations, before which he was the state manager of Western Australia and South Australia at Perpetual Private for a decade.

He has also held senior positions at Asgard Wealth Solutions and Australian Skandia, where he was the state manager for Queensland and Western Australia, respectively.

With Mesch officially taking over this role as of 6 October, he is now responsible for leading Integro’s adviser team, focusing on recruitment, mentoring, and enhancing the firm’s overall advice capability.

At the same time, he will work closely with leadership to support the onboarding of new advisers and drive professional development, as well as fostering a growth mindset across the firm as it looks to establish a foothold in Australia’s eastern states.

Speaking on the announcement, Justin Gilmour, managing partner at Integro, said the firm’s expansion will target strategic partnerships with boutique advice firms, insurance brokers, lending specialists, and accounting practices.

This, he said, will create joint ventures and referral pathways to “deliver scale, strengthen client outcomes and support Integro’s national growth strategy”.

Marking a “significant milestone” for the firm, Gilmour said the firm is focused on scaling its adviser capabilities to meet the high advice demand in Australia.

“We have built strong foundations in Western Australia, Queensland and Victoria and are now turning our attention to developing a truly national presence, including in New South Wales. This next phase reflects our commitment to building a nationally recognised advice business with deep technical expertise and a client-first culture,” Gilmour said.

Mesch added: “Integro has earned a reputation for its client-first ethos and growth mindset. I’m excited to support our advisers, build new partnerships and help extend Integro’s impact as we continue expanding across Australia.”

The announcement follows another Integro appointment in August, which saw Emma Ross take on the advice and operations manager role at the firm with the aim of leading the team as it seeks out further growth opportunities.

At the same time, Integro also announced that Bryn Evans, who had been with the firm since 2019 as an adviser, had become a partner with the firm. With the new title, Evans is now focusing on supporting relationships with the firm’s advice partners and mentoring professional year (PY) associates through the Integro Academy.

One of the academy’s participants, Jameson Johnston, was also appointed as a PY in August, working alongside the managing director.

Looking at the firm’s expansion efforts this year, Integro formed a strategic partnership with Brisbane-based accounting firm AH Jackson in February, marking its first foray into Australia’s east coast market.

Speaking at the time, Gilmour said the partnership was designed to provide clients with access to private market investment opportunities and succession planning services, as well as personalised financial advice.

“Queenslanders are facing increasing financial complexity, from cost-of-living pressures to intergenerational wealth transfer. With a national shortage of experienced advisers, now is the right time to bring our bespoke solutions to the region and help clients plan for future generations,” Gilmour said.

