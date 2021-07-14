Midwinter partners with Moneysoft

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Midwinter Financial Services has announced a partnership with Moneysoft, a provider of client engagement software for financial advisers, to enhance its financial advice software AdviceOS with Moneysoft’s Fact Find solution.

Under the terms of the partnerships, advisers would be able now to push and pull data between the two systems which would provide a higher level of control by eliminating double handling of data.

“Midwinter’s AdviceOS is the latest addition to the Moneysoft integration library and the Midwinter team have been outstanding with technical support and product collaboration throughout,” Jon Shaw, chief executive officer at Moneysoft, said.

“We are proud to add the integrated fact find capability to our solution stack, which will benefit IFA’s, dealer groups and funds looking to automate and digitise the advice process. This integration is specifically designed to improve completion rates, significantly increase the efficiency of advice delivery, and reward clients and members by compressing the interest-to-execution timeframe.

“The Moneysoft team is looking forward to work with Midwinter on a number of upcoming deployments”.