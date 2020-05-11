Merger sees further growth for Qld advice group

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Queensland-based financial advice business Highfield Group has again grown its planner footprint via a merger with Ausure Financial Services.

The company announced that Ausure had merged with Insight investment Services, part of the Highfield Group which also owns Futuro Financial Services.

It said the merged group would trade as Insight with the merger being part of Highfield’s ongoing strategy to build scale and stay ahead of the market.

The company said in a statement that Highfield Group’s authorised representative numbers would grow to more than 140 nationwide and the group’s funds under advice to more than $2.5 billion.

It said the transaction was settled via an equity swap in Futuro and Insight.

Futuro founding director and managing director Paul Kelly will lead the combined group.

The announcement said key Ausure management and staff, including managing director Callum Mitchener and general manager Jeff Haydn, had come across to supplement the existing Insight and Futuro management team with Mitchener joining the boards of Futuro and Insight to provide additional expertise.

Haydn would take on the role of Insight General Manager.