 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. JPMAM partners with Vanguard to launch low-cost ETF suite
 

JPMAM partners with Vanguard to launch low-cost ETF suite

JPMAM/active-ETF/ETF/Vanguard-Australia/

8 October 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

J. P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has announced the launch of four low-cost ETFs in partnership with Vanguard Australia, enhancing advisers’ access to affordable, strategically aligned investment options.

Utilising JPMAM’s active management expertise and Vanguard’s passive experience in a cost-effective solution, the firm will launch a suite of four ETFs – conservative, balanced, growth and high growth – with different strategic asset allocations across each vehicle.

It is currently in talks with major platforms and intends to launch the vehicles by the first quarter of 2026.

With Vanguard acting as the index manager of the new models, JPMAM said the partnership between the firms is built on the goal of providing wealth managers and financial advisers with access to “low-cost models that align with their clients’ financial goals”.

According to JPMAM, the ETFs will offer a strategic blend of active and passive management while providing clients with a diversified investment approach, and be available on third-party platforms, allowing advisers and wealth managers to utilise them through their existing investment platforms.

The suite will be competitively priced, according to the firm, with total all-in fees starting at 46 bps.

Speaking on the announcement, Mark Carlile, JPMAM head of wholesale for Australia and New Zealand, explained the ETF suite has been constructed by the firm’s multi-asset solutions team, utilising its long-term capital market assumptions. 

Andrew Creber, JPMAM chief executive for Australia and New Zealand, said that allocating between active and passive “is an active decision”.

“As a leading global active asset manager and a long term advocate for active investing, we are excited to partner with a global leader in passive investing to bring the expertise of both to Australian wealth managers and advisers.”

Vanguard Investments Australia head of financial adviser services, Rachel White, said the firm is pleased to partner with JPMAM to bring these ETFs to market.

“As we continue to support our longstanding adviser base, these models also enable us to thoughtfully extend our reach into the broker and private wealth segment – providing a compelling blend of active and passive strategies."

Earlier this month, BT announced it had also partnered with Vanguard on a low-cost investment menu for its Panorama platform. Available on BT Panorama from 1 October, Focus will offer four Vanguard passive diversified portfolios and seven active single-sector managed funds, including Australian shares, international shares, and fixed income. 

Read more about:
JPMAM
active ETF
ETF
Vanguard Australia

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
‘Bigger is back’ as Escala Partners scales up

Private wealth firm Escala Partners is seeking to become a leading player in the Australian advice landscape, helped by backing from US player Focus Financial.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
HUB24 updates client reporting tool to improve adviser productivity

Platform HUB24 has launched a client reporting solution to improve adviser reporting across custody and non-custody assets.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
‘Not a free lunch’: Is the tide turning on private credit for advisers?

In the wake of a high-profile interim stop order, product downgrades and ASIC’s increasingly watchful eye, Freshwater Wealth founder Roger Perrett has suggested the shine of private market’s perception is wearing off.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
The platform trustee problems on APRA’s radar

A “large dependency” on research houses, poor performance indicators, and a failure to close underperforming options are among platform trustee problems flagged by APRA.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 3 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months ago
RBA announces latest interest rate call

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced its latest interest rate decision following this week's monetary policy meeting....

1 week 1 day ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

3 weeks 2 days ago
Former adviser banned after $4.4m theft

A former financial adviser who stole $4.4 million from his family and friends to feed gambling debts has been permanently banned by ASIC....

1 week 5 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
118.15 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
75.00 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
67.30 3 y p.a(%)
4
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
61.11 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
60.93 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo