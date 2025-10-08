JPMAM partners with Vanguard to launch low-cost ETF suite

J. P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has announced the launch of four low-cost ETFs in partnership with Vanguard Australia, enhancing advisers’ access to affordable, strategically aligned investment options.

Utilising JPMAM’s active management expertise and Vanguard’s passive experience in a cost-effective solution, the firm will launch a suite of four ETFs – conservative, balanced, growth and high growth – with different strategic asset allocations across each vehicle.

It is currently in talks with major platforms and intends to launch the vehicles by the first quarter of 2026.

With Vanguard acting as the index manager of the new models, JPMAM said the partnership between the firms is built on the goal of providing wealth managers and financial advisers with access to “low-cost models that align with their clients’ financial goals”.

According to JPMAM, the ETFs will offer a strategic blend of active and passive management while providing clients with a diversified investment approach, and be available on third-party platforms, allowing advisers and wealth managers to utilise them through their existing investment platforms.

The suite will be competitively priced, according to the firm, with total all-in fees starting at 46 bps.

Speaking on the announcement, Mark Carlile, JPMAM head of wholesale for Australia and New Zealand, explained the ETF suite has been constructed by the firm’s multi-asset solutions team, utilising its long-term capital market assumptions.

Andrew Creber, JPMAM chief executive for Australia and New Zealand, said that allocating between active and passive “is an active decision”.

“As a leading global active asset manager and a long term advocate for active investing, we are excited to partner with a global leader in passive investing to bring the expertise of both to Australian wealth managers and advisers.”

Vanguard Investments Australia head of financial adviser services, Rachel White, said the firm is pleased to partner with JPMAM to bring these ETFs to market.

“As we continue to support our longstanding adviser base, these models also enable us to thoughtfully extend our reach into the broker and private wealth segment – providing a compelling blend of active and passive strategies."

Earlier this month, BT announced it had also partnered with Vanguard on a low-cost investment menu for its Panorama platform. Available on BT Panorama from 1 October, Focus will offer four Vanguard passive diversified portfolios and seven active single-sector managed funds, including Australian shares, international shares, and fixed income.