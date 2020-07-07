Iress integrates FE Analytics into Xplan

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

In what represents a breakthrough for the company’s presence as a key service provider to the Australian financial planning industry, FE fundinfo has had its FE Analytics investment research and data tool integrated into Iress’ Xplan software.

The integration has been confirmed by Iress which described FE Analytics as being an award-winning tool for investment research, portfolio construction and due diligence, allowing advisers to compare and build portfolios as well as monitor performance.

It said the integration with FE Analytics meant that data could be seamlessly shared between Xplan and the FE analytics platform without the need for duplicating data or altering business processes.

Commenting on the move, Iress general manager for sales and account management, Glenn Boyes, said advisers used a multitude of systems to provide advice, and the challenge had always been in ensuring that they work together seamlessly and efficiently.

“Iress has taken the lead in ensuring that this happens, and continues to integrate with leading technology and systems,” he said.”

FE fundinfo managing director, Mika-John Southworth, said: “I’m delighted that Xplan and FE Analytics have been able to integrate and make our customers’ lives a bit easier; putting portfolio modelling and research firmly in their advice process”.

Money Management is owned by FE fundinfo.