Shaw and Partners reaches $3bn in SMAs

Shaw and Partners has reached $3 billion in funds under management on its separately managed account (SMA), driven by strong client inflows and positive performance.

Over the last 12 months, some $680 million in net new assets had been added to the SMA, it said.

Launched in 2016, the platform is now a comprehensive suite of 18 portfolios spanning Australian and global equities, debt securities, hybrids, small-cap equities, liquid alternatives, and goal-based solutions.

External fund managers offered on the platform include Australian Ethical, Bennelong, ClearBridge, EFG, Munro Partners, and T. Rowe Price.

Across the wider Shaw and Partners business, it has more than $47 billion in assets under advice.

According to the latest IMAP managed account census, assets on SMA and managed investment schemes stand at $169.3 billion as of 30 June, which is up from $129 billion a year ago.

Martin Crabb, chief investment officer at Shaw, said: “We are very pleased to have reached this milestone, which reflects the quality of managers we have assembled and the breadth of choice available to our clients. A big thank you goes to our investment team, our portfolio services team, and our advisers for their contribution to this success.”

Chris Smith, national head of private wealth at Shaw and Partners, added: “The growth in our SMA business has been outstanding and strongly endorsed by advisers and clients seeking access to best-in-class managers.

“We are now looking to further expand the SMA offering in Australia, drawing on the knowledge and capabilities of Shaw and Partners New Zealand following the acquisition of ISG.”

Earlier this week, the firm announced New Zealand firm JMI Wealth, which Shaw acquired a 75 per cent stake of in June, has rebranded to Shaw and Partners NZ Financial Services. JMI is part of Investment Services Group (ISG) which manages more than NZ$7.5 billion in assets under management.

The ISG business, which is headquartered in Auckland and has multiple regional offices, will report to Shaw and Partners’ chief executive Earl Evans. Its international wealth business JMI Wealth has rebranded, while its fund management arm Devon Funds will retain this title and continue to operate with NZ leadership.

“The integration of JMI Wealth into Shaw and Partners lifts our combined assets under advice to over $47 billion, strengthening our presence across Australia and New Zealand and positioning us for long-term growth. This rebrand reflects our shared client-first approach, commitment to excellence, and long-term vision of helping clients build and preserve wealth across generations,” the firm said.