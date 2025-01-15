 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. The investor education piece of the alts puzzle

The investor education piece of the alts puzzle

Alternatives Natixis Natixis Investment Managers education private markets

15 January 2025
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

While advisers are increasingly eyeing alternatives in client portfolios, two reports have underlined the lack of investor understanding that persists.

There is no denying the rise of alternative investments currently as advisers seek out greater diversification and higher returns. According to Praemium and CoreData research, nearly 70 per cent of high-net-worth-focused advisers have cited the asset class as a necessity for meeting client demands in the future.

Natixis Investment Managers’ report, titled Next Decade Investing, recognised this growing interest, describing: “With traditional bond-equity correlations in question, interest in alternative sources of diversification have increased significantly at the same time that access to private markets is opening up.”

Related News:

Findings from Natixis show that 49 per cent of advisers say private assets are more attractive given high corrections to public markets, while over 50 per cent say private assets have improved outcomes for clients.

However, the report emphasised that greater education for clients is necessary when entering the world of private market investments.

View all

“More investor education is needed: 72 per cent say that clients do not understand the holding period that comes with private investment.”

Featured in the paper, Eric Deram, managing partner at private equity specialist Flexstone Partners, recognised several issues that require careful consideration from both investors and advisers.

“There’s liquidity for one: despite the emergence of semi-liquid funds, these investment strategies remain fundamentally illiquid and therefore not necessarily advisable to everyone directly – except, through pension schemes,” he wrote.

“Then there’s the cost: private equity products manufactured for private individuals are substantially more expensive than the ones for institutional investors. Clearly, we need to be careful how we educate different types of investors on this point or there’s a danger that we spoil the momentum of potentially enhanced investment performance.”

Aligning with Natixis’ sentiment, the 2024 EY Global Alternative Fund Survey urged alternative fund managers to make significant improvements on the education front.

It said: “If alternative fund managers are to successfully increase their engagement with individual investors, many will need to step up their education efforts significantly – not only among investors themselves, but also among the financial advisers that will incorporate alternatives into wealthy clients’ portfolios.”

For example, some alternative managers are offering client information hubs to ensure investors comprehend the key features that define these types of investments. Others are partnering with external firms to strengthen investor awareness, it noted.

“As with any investment evolution, client understanding and education are central to meeting expectations and achieving successful outcomes. That’s especially true when dealing with UNHW, HNW or retail investors.”

EY also highlighted the role of business development managers (BDMs) in assisting advisers in this area. Alternative firms with ambitious growth plans are signalling their intention to add headcount in areas such as business development, it stated.

One of the responsibilities of these BDMs will be building relationships with advisers to help them understand the firm’s products and intricacies as the managers target the retail and intermediary market.

Money Management previously unpacked the evolving BDM-adviser relationship as BDMs provide invaluable guidance to help advice practices grow.

Fabian Ruggieri, director at financial services recruitment firm RIVA Recruitment, said the type of support BDMs are providing to advisers is largely dependent on the type of investment product they are offering.

He explained: “If you’re promoting a more complex, actively managed strategy with the focus of generating alpha, whether that be in private markets or through alternatives, then the support is more around portfolio construction.

“Whereas if you are focusing on funds that provide traditional long-only equity offerings or fixed income offerings, then it’s about how the BDM helps advice firms to not only construct their portfolios but also help them grow their business.”

Read more about:
Alternatives
Natixis
Natixis Investment Managers
education
private markets

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
15 January 2025
Mitigating the psychological impact of advice M&A

With AMP advisers moving to Entireti and Insignia being the subject of a private equity bidding war, how can deals be navigated to ensure minimal stress and uncertainty for staff and advisers?

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
15 January 2025
What common business pitfalls should advisers dodge in 2025?

There are seven key mistakes that financial advice businesses need to steer clear of in 2025 to avoid hindering their business growth and profitability, according to Adviser Ratings.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
15 January 2025
FAAA calls for CSLR cost review after FOI revelations

The FAAA has secured CSLR-related documents under the FOI process, after an extended four-month wait, which show little analysis was done on how the scheme’s cost would affect financial advisers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
14 January 2025
Alternatives equal key to success for HNW advisers

Nearly seven in 10 HNW-focused advisers view alternatives as the asset class that will be fundamental to meeting client demands in the future, according to Praemium.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
1 month 2 weeks ago

This verdict highlights something deeply wrong and rotten at the heart of the FSCP. We are witnessing a heavy-handed, op...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
1 month 3 weeks ago

Interesting. Would be good to know the details of the StrategyOne deal....

AZ NGA makes first acquisition post-Oaktree deal
1 month 4 weeks ago
How much did superannuation funds return in 2024?

SuperRatings has shared the median estimated return for balanced superannuation funds for the calendar year 2024, finding the year achieved “strong and consistent positiv...

1 week 3 days ago
The licensees leading 2024 share price growth

Six of the seven listed financial advice licensees have reported positive share price growth in 2024, with AMP and Insignia successfully reversing earlier losses. ...

4 weeks 1 day ago
Insignia receives upgraded bid from Bain Capital

Original bidder Bain Capital, which saw its first offer rejected in December, has returned with a revised bid for Insignia Financial....

3 days 5 hours ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI Second Close
36.43 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
35.08 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom Lot 21 Chellaston Road Munno Para West SA 5115 Australia
31.72 3 y p.a(%)
4
Fidante Credit Suisse Global Private Equity
29.60 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
27.64 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA