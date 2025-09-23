 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Insignia ups bonus for Hartley amid CC Capital deal
 

Insignia ups bonus for Hartley amid CC Capital deal

insignia-financial/insignia/Scott-Hartley/private-equity/M&A/

23 September 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Insignia Financial has enacted a remuneration review after finding its pay was lower than market peers, upping the maximum short-term bonus available for CEO Scott Hartley.  

Hartley, who joined the firm in March 2024, has been instrumental in leading the firm through the bidding process between private equity firms Bain Capital and CC Capital to acquire 100 per cent of the business. After multiple bids and an extended due diligence period, CC Capital was announced as the successful offer, and the two parties signed a scheme of implementation deed in July.

With this bidding process now having concluded, Insignia said it has approved a variation in the structure of Hartley’s remuneration to allow him to receive a larger bonus. 

Related News:

This will also factor in his work on the five-year 2030 Strategy, which is seeking to make Insignia a leading wealth manager in Australia across asset management, financial advice, master trust, and wrap platform. It will also utilise the benefits of scale and drive efficiency to achieve around $200 million per annum net cost savings by the financial year 2030. 

Over the past 12 months, shares in Insignia have risen 78.3 per cent versus returns of 8 per cent by the ASX 200. 

View all

While there is no change to his total fixed remuneration of $1.3 million, there will be an increase in his short-term variable reward to allow him to receive up to a maximum of 120 per cent of his total remuneration, up from 74.4 per cent. The at-target proportion will increase from 59.5 per cent to 80 per cent of total fixed remuneration. 

His long-term variable fixed reward will vest at the end of year three, while deferred ones will vest over years four, five, and six to meet regulatory deferral requirements.

In an ASX statement, Insignia said: “In making these changes, the board recognises Hartley’s strong performance since taking on this role and the importance of his ongoing leadership through the execution of the 2030 strategy and the proposed transaction with CC Capital.

“This more dynamic LTVR structure aligns opportunity to in-year performance as well as 3-year performance metrics. 

“These changes reflect Insignia Financial’s commitment to aligning executive reward with performance and long-term shareholder value creation. The emphasis on deferral and equity ensures compliance with prudential deferral requirements and market best practice.”

The remuneration review for its executives had previously been flagged in its FY25 annual results, where it stated the firm had undergone a review of the executive remuneration framework after research found its remuneration was below market peers. This came about in response to business changes, sustainable business interests, and alignment with shareholder interests. 

“The review also considered insights from both formal and informal benchmarking against comparable financial services organisations. Results indicated that executive remuneration was generally below the market median, largely due to lower variable remuneration levels,” it said. 

“In response, the revised approach places greater emphasis on long-term incentives and aims to strengthen alignment between executive reward and shareholder outcomes with a focus on share price performance.”

As well as his work at Insignia, Hartley was also announced as a director of the Financial Services Council (FSC), his second time in the role after a stint between 2021 and 2023. 

Read more about:
insignia financial
insignia
Scott Hartley
private equity
M&A

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Managed accounts reach ‘maturity phase’ with $16.7bn inflows

Managed accounts saw net inflows of $16.7 billion in the six months to 30 June, as IMAP chair Toby Potter describes the offering as having reached their “maturity phase”.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Coastal Advice Group makes triple advice acquisition

Coastal Advice Group has completed the acquisition of three advice businesses across Australia, as it sets its sights on major national expansion over the next financial year.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Adviser interest grows for crypto ETFs

Financial advisers are demonstrating growing interest in crypto ETFs, with momentum pushing assets in these products past $800 million.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Managed accounts surpass $20bn on CFS

Colonial First State has exceeded $20 billion invested in its CFS managed accounts, announcing multiple expansions to its platform offering.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
2 weeks 2 days ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
1 month 1 week ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
1 month 2 weeks ago
AMP reaches $120m settlement on super class action

AMP has settled on two court proceedings: one class action which affected superannuation members and a second regarding insurer policies. ...

1 week 1 day ago
ASIC releases pass mark for August adviser exam

ASIC has released the results of the latest adviser exam, with August’s pass mark improving on the sitting from a year ago. ...

2 weeks 4 days ago
Inquiry into Dixon Advisory collapse scrapped

The inquiry into the collapse of Dixon Advisory and broader wealth management companies by the Senate economics references committee will not be re-adopted. ...

3 weeks 4 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
76.46 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
65.20 3 y p.a(%)
3
UBS Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners UCITS ETF Dis USD
51.13 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
45.15 3 y p.a(%)
5
Select Baker steel Gold Institutional
43.78 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA
Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
moneymanagement logo