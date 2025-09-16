Powered by MOMENTUM MEDIA
Insignia’s Hartley returns to FSC board

16 September 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
Insignia chief executive Scott Hartley is among two new appointments to the Financial Services Council board. 

Hartley, who has been chief executive of the financial services firm since March 2024, has experience across financial advice, superannuation and corporate and institutional wealth. 

This is Hartley’s second term with the organisation as he was previously a director from December 2021 to July 2023, when he worked as chief executive of AMP Australia Wealth Management. 

Hartley said: “The superannuation, financial advice and investment industry play an important role in helping Australians build their wealth and achieve greater outcomes in retirement. I look forward to contributing my experience to strengthen the FSC’s role in the financial services landscape.”

Since joining Insignia, Hartley has been instrumental in restructuring the business with a five-year 2030 vision to become a leading wealth management firm across advice, master trust, wrap and asset management. He also led the private equity battle earlier this year, which saw US private equity firm CC Capital successfully bid to acquire the company, entering a scheme implementation deed in July 2025.

The second appointment to the FSC board is Daniel Shrimski, managing director of Vanguard Australia. He joined Vanguard Australia in 2011, is a member of its international leadership team, and was appointed as managing director in October 2021.   

The organisation said one director was replacing Esther Kerr, chief executive of Australian Unity - Wealth and Capital, who resigned from the company at the end of August, while the second was an existing vacancy.

FSC board chairman David Bryant said: “Daniel and Scott’s appointments to the FSC board further enhance the FSC’s standing as the peak association across the industry, including superannuation, funds management and financial advice.

“Their seniority, expertise and strategic insight into our industry will be instrumental in guiding the FSC’s continued membership growth and contribution to public policy debates.”

As well as the two new appointments, the board also consists of:

  • Keith Cullen, managing director of WT Financial
  • Andrew Creber, CEO of Australia and New Zealand at JPMAM
  • Alexis George, CEO of AMP
  • Nick Hamilton, CEO of Challenger 
  • Kelly Power, CEO of Colonial First State Superannuation
  • Matt Rady, CEO of BT Financial Group
  • Alison Telfer, country head Australia at UBS Asset Management
  • Sean West, executive director and head of wealth management at Macquarie Group
  • Neil Younger, managing director of Entireti
     
