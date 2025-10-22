HUB24 sees $5.2bn inflows as adviser numbers grow

Platform HUB24 has announced that the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26 saw inflows of $5.2 billion, up 28 per cent on the prior corresponding period.

Alongside the record quarterly flows, the platform provider also noted that $4.1 billion in positive market movements pushed its platform funds under administration (FUA) up 8 per cent to $122 billion, it stated in an ASX release.

Citing Plan for Life data, HUB24 said this was the seventh consecutive quarter that the firm had topped the charts for quarterly and annual net inflows, boosting its platform market share to 9 per cent at 30 June from 7.6 per cent a year earlier.

“The continued momentum in net inflows reflects the strength of our innovative platform solutions, service excellence, and strong adviser and licensee relationships,” HUB24 said.

“Demand from licensees and advisers continues to provide a solid pipeline of opportunities from both new and existing client relationships.”

During the quarter, 41 new distribution agreements were signed, and the total number of active advisers

using the platform increased to 5,229, which was up 11 per cent on the previous quarter.

Appearing at the Citi Investment Conference in Sydney earlier this month, HUB24 CEO Andrew Alcock discussed how the platform is eager to grow to as many as 7,500 advisers.

“You would think with a capped number of advisers that you would see our growth stop but we’ve seen an average of 400 advisers a year so we’ll keep doing what we are doing which is working with large national advice groups,” Alcock said. “Why can’t the leading platforms in the future get to the size of the old incumbents? Why can’t we get to 7,500 advisers over time, that’s where others have been in the past.

“Our platform now, you could argue, is what four platforms did in the past in terms of the different products and extra segments. You no longer have to leave the fund to move from a core product to a choice product because the four different solutions are using the same train tracks and capabilities.”

Meanwhile, its Portfolio, Administration and Reporting Services (PARS) FUA also grew 14 per cent on the prior corresponding period to $24.5 billion, with the number of PARS accounts at 8,885 (up 5 per cent on pcp).

“Our strong start to FY26 reflects the significant opportunities for growth which are underpinned by strong demand for professional advice and ongoing industry transformation,” the firm added.

“HUB24 is committed to continuing to invest in delivering our strategy to capture these opportunities and further enhance our market leading proposition.”

HUB24 also spruiked the performance of its recently released Engage reporting solution, which it said had seen nearly 3,000 users accessing the tool since it launched in September.

“Engage enables financial advisers to efficiently deliver transparent and engaging reporting for investments held both on and off platform, providing their clients with a complete view of wealth,” it said.

“HUB24 Private Invest is resonating well with advisers since launching in Q4 FY25, providing a strong pipeline of opportunities. HUB Private Invest offers advised wholesale clients access to a comprehensive range of investments, including additional wholesale options, administration of on and off platform assets, and market-leading consolidated reporting powered by Engage.”