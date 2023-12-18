POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
  4. How many advisers were successful in the November exam?

How many advisers were successful in the November exam?

18 December 2023
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Financial planning
ASIC has announced the results from the 23rd Financial Advisers Exam cycle held in November, following August’s highest pass mark of the year so far.

Out of the 219 people who sat the exam, 145 (or 66 per cent) passed the exam.

The last exam cycle saw the highest pass mark of 2023, with 150 (73 per cent) passing out of the 205 who sat the exam.

In November, 154 people (or 70 per cent) completed the exam for the first time.

The corporate regulator revealed that 20,875 individual candidates have sat the exam to date and more than 19,310 (or 92 per cent) have successfully passed.

Reflecting back on the year, these were the results for each cycle:

Month Pass rate
February 67 per cent 
May 63 per cent
August 73 per cent 
November 66 per cent

Source: ASIC

ASIC previously announced indicative dates for exam sittings in 2024 which are: 15 February, 16 May, 8 August and 7 November.

The November results were released the same day as when the government released draft legislation last Thursday (14 December) under its commitment to ensure the financial adviser exam remains a pillar of the financial adviser professional standards.

The draft legislation includes amendments that will:

  • Remove the short answer questions from the exam and increase the number of multiple choice questions.
  • Remove the requirement that only provisional relevant providers and existing advisers can sit the exam.

These amendments concern principles 2 and 5 of the exam, as outlined in the Corporations Determination 2021.

The draft explanatory statement sets out that exams based on multiple choice questions “create efficiencies” by enabling computer marking to replace manual marking.

“This reduces the cost of administering exams and improves response times for exam candidates to receive their results.”

adviser exam
exam
ASIC

