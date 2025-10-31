 
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. ASIC enacts Sydney AFSL cancellation over non-compliance
 

ASIC enacts Sydney AFSL cancellation over non-compliance

ASIC/AFSL/

31 October 2025
 | By Staff |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

ASIC has cancelled the AFSL of Arrumar Private after it failed to comply with the conditions of its licence. 

Sydney-based Arrumar was authorised to carry on a financial services business to deal in and provide financial product advice in relation to deposit and payment products, debentures, stocks or bonds issued by government, life products, interests in managed investment schemes, MDA services, securities, retirement savings accounts, margin lending, and superannuation to retail and wholesale clients.

It had held an AFSL since January 2019, but the corporate regulator found Arrumar did not comply with its obligations to:

  • Be a member of an external dispute resolution scheme.
  • Lodge with ASIC a true and fair profit and loss statement, balance sheet, and auditor’s report for the financial year ending 30 June 2024.
Related News:

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) said it expelled Arrumar in November 2024 for unpaid fees.

The AFSL cancellation takes effect from 23 October 2025. 

View all

Under s915C(1) of the Corporations Act, ASIC may cancel an AFS licence for failing to comply with its obligations as a licensee.

Arrumar has the right to appeal to the Administrative Review Tribunal for a review of ASIC’s decision.

 

Read more about:
ASIC
AFSL

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Unregistered MIS operator receives record sentence over $34m fraud

Unregistered managed investment scheme operator Chris Marco has been sentenced after being found guilty of 43 fraud charges, receiving the highest sentence imposed by an Australian court regarding an ASIC criminal investigation.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Investment advisory research firms merge

Two investment advisory research houses have announced a merger to form a combined entity under the name Delta Portfolios.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Gap narrows between largest licensee ranking

The top five licensees are demonstrating a “strong recovery” from losses in the first half of the year, and the gap is narrowing between their respective adviser numbers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Navigating business succession with clients

With many advisers preparing to retire or sell up, business advisory firm Business Health believes advisers need to take a proactive approach to informing their clients of succession plans.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

The succession dilemma is more than just a matter of commitments.This isn’t simply about younger vs. older advisers. It’...

The succession planning dilemma for younger staff
1 month 3 weeks ago

Significant ethical issues there. If a relationship is in the process of breaking down then both parties are likely to b...

Working collaboratively with law firms to settle family disputes
2 months 2 weeks ago

It's not licensees not putting them on, it's small businesses (that are licensed) that cannot afford to put them on. The...

Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees
2 months 3 weeks ago
Sydney research house sees AFSL cancelled

ASIC has canceled the AFSL of Sydney-based asset consultant and research firm....

3 weeks 3 days ago
Melbourne adviser banned for 8 years over inappropriate advice

ASIC has banned a Melbourne-based financial adviser for eight years over false and misleading statements regarding clients’ superannuation investments....

1 week 5 days ago
Melbourne adviser receives 7-year ban

ASIC has banned a Melbourne-based financial adviser who gave inappropriate advice to his clients including false and misleading Statements of Advice....

1 week 3 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
225.31 3 y p.a(%)
2
Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund Hedged
120.73 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
72.47 3 y p.a(%)
4
Paradice Australian Mid Cap A
69.09 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Complex ETF
61.94 3 y p.a(%)

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
moneymanagement logo