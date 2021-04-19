Homesafe to waive upfront fees

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Equity release provider Homesafe Solutions has announced it will waive upfront fees for all new customers who enquire before 30 June, 2021.

The firm said it recognised many older homeowners were facing increased pressure in relation to ongoing mortgage commitments and experiencing less flexibility or support from their bank now COVID-19 deferral arrangements had ended.

Dianne Shepherd, Homesafe chief operating officer, said this offer would provide one less cost for older homeowners who were considering their options at this time.

“Furthermore, as there are no ongoing fees and charges with a Homesafe contract, this additional benefit will provide some relief to those customers who need to make a decision today, in order to provide some peace of mind into the future,” Shepherd said.

“A significant proportion of wealth for older homeowners has accumulated in the home they live in.

“It is not uncommon for retirees to draw on this asset to improve standards of living, to pay out a mortgage, or to provide an additional source of funds to support ageing at home.

“For over 16 years, the Homesafe Wealth Release solution has provided a debt-free alternative for older homeowners to use the wealth built up in their homes, without going back into debt or needing to sell the home.”