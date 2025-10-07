 
GenLife makes senior hire from Allianz Retire+

7 October 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
Chief distribution officer at Allianz Retire+ Brendon Rodda has departed after less than two years to take up a senior role at Generation Life. 

Rodda joins Generation Life effective immediately as general manager, sales.

He previously spent almost two years at Allianz Retire+ as chief distribution officer, having joined in March 2024 after nine years at PIMCO where he was an executive vice president. He also spent four years as an associate director at Macquarie Group, and has more than 25 years’ experience in financial services. 

Earlier this year, Generation Life announced a strategic alliance with BlackRock to develop a range of holistic longevity products to help retirees transition from accumulation to decumulation via a sustainable income stream with longevity protection.

This is likely to include a product for advisers, a product for superannuation funds, and a product for platforms with launches expected later this year. 

Felipe Araujo, chief executive of Generation Life, said: “Building on the heightened interest in investment bonds and our strategic alliance with BlackRock to drive innovation in Australian retirement incomes, Brendon’s arrival advances our national footprint and amplifies the targeted promotion of our strategic product solutions across wealth management, financial advice, and institutional engagement.

“He will further strengthen our growth trajectory by enhancing our capabilities and broadening the sectors we represent, supporting financial advisers in delivering solutions aligned to Australians’ evolving wealth needs.”

Rodda added: “I have long admired the Generation Life evolution and its approach to delivering flexible, innovative investment strategies and solutions for financial advisers and their clients.

“My work has equally focused on supporting the quickly maturing needs of Australian retirees and those seeking greater certainty in their post-accumulation phase of life. I see enormous opportunity to deepen our strategic relationships across Australia’s wealth and advice channels, ensuring Generation Life continues to be the provider of choice for investment bonds and lifetime annuities.”

 

