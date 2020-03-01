FPA digs in on MySuper advice

The Financial Planning Association (FPA) has declared its opposition to the Government’s legislative move to stop people from paying for financial advice from their MySuper accounts.
The FPA has told the government it opposed the move which it believed will create two classes of superannuation and take away the ability of consumers to choose where they get their advice and how they pay for it.
In a statement issued today, FPA chief executive, Dante De Gori said that it was incorrect to state that people with a MySuper account were disengaged and therefore did not require advice.
“Many people choose to stay in a MySuper investment option because it is the right one for them and they have the same need for financial advice on their superannuation, insurance needs and retirement planning,” he said.
De Gori said that stopping the payment of advice fees from MySuper investment options would disadvantage many Australians who currently use this arrangement to access affordable advice from their choice of financial planner.
Comments
Yes, but Treasury's Guru of All Financial Planning Wisdom, Commissioner Haynes, said that “It is difficult to imagine circumstances in which a member would require financial advice about their MySuper account”. Hayne Royal Commission Final Report, Vol. 1 (Page 240).
As there is no difference in law regarding providing financial product advice, his comments could be interpreted to suggest that there is no need to charge intra-fund fees to provide for financial advice (from MySuper accounts).
This is a good illustration of just how clueless and incompetent Hayne is in relation to financial services. He was the darling of the media during the RC, thanks to his ability to generate outrage fodder and "gotcha" moments. But this does not qualify him to make sensible recommendations for financial services reform.
In many cases Hayne completely missed the opportunity to make stronger but simpler reforms, that would have made consumers much better off. Yet this example of banning advice fees from MySuper products is unnecessary interference in an area he clearly does not understand. Australian consumers have been very poorly served Hayne's recommendations, and by Frydenberg's slavish commitment to implementing them despite their obvious faults.
you think too highly of lawyers. they are only interested in making money.
the irony is that the most money-hungry and money-focused people who are interested only in money compared to that of all other professions put together are charged with writing the code of ethics for others.
how funny is that.
