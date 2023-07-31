Former investment manager charged over fraudulent documentation

A former investment manager has been charged with four counts of making a false document to obtain a financial advantage, with each charge carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Brett Paul Trevillian, now based in Dubai, was arrested by officers from the NSW Police Force upon his arrival in Australia on 20 July 2023 following an arrest warrant obtained by ASIC.

Trevillian appeared at the Downing Centre Local Court on 28 July 2023, where his bail conditions were confirmed, including that he is required to remain in Australia.

Trevillian is the director of Sydney-based fund manager Metal Alpha and former investment manager of Trading Life Services Pty Ltd, formerly AlphaThorn, which traded in global precious metals derivatives.

He was also a former precious metals trader at firms including Credit Suisse, NAB and Societe Generale.

It is alleged that between May and October 2019, Trevillian created four forged portfolio performance verification reports which were then to be provided to potential investors.

Under section 253 of the Crimes Act (NSW), each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Last year, ASIC cancelled the Australian financial services licence of Metal Alpha, effective 19 May 2022, after the firm confirmed it “was no longer carrying on a financial services business and had no intention to resume trading”.

The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions and will be in court on 26 September 2023.