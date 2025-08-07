 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. AWAG enters latest joint wealth management venture
 

AWAG enters latest joint wealth management venture

financial-advice/joint-venture/M&A/

7 August 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

The Australian Wealth Advisors Group (AWAG) has entered into a new joint venture to launch a new wealth management services firm, OneLedger Wealth.

Founded in 2021, AWAG is made up of a senior team of experienced financial planning professionals, including executive chairman Lee IaFrate, founder of Prime Financial Group and Easton Investments; and Mark Stephen, former chief executive of Lonsdale Financial Group.

In an ASX announcement on 7 August, AWAG shared that it had entered into a wealth management joint venture with OneLedger Group, a Melbourne-based financial services firm.

This partnership saw OneLedger Wealth commence operations this week, the groups explained, with adequate working capital and personnel to provide wealth management services across OneLedger Group through a full suite of products and services.

“This represents an existing new revenue stream for AWAG shareholders.”

In the announcement, the firms said they are both optimistic about the earning potential of the venture, noting the expectation that it will contribute to AWAG’s 2025–26 financial year net profit before tax, from a non-material investment.

AWAG completed an equity partnership scheme (EPS) with OneLedger Group in May, through which AWAG acquired 20 per cent of the practice and will receive revenue royalty of up to 5 per cent of practice earnings.

However, the group said this new venture investment is standalone from its previous dealings with OneLedger and will operate as a 50 per cent owned joint venture, subsequently participating at the profit line, with AWAG stating it considers this initiative well suited to a 50–50 JV structure.

The ASX announcement said: “On behalf of both boards, we look forward to providing you with positive outcomes as part of regular reporting.”

Looking back at May, the group also announced a material investment into B2B Invest, which was subsequently rebranded as AWAG Portfolio Services (APS).

The firm specialises in delivering tailored investment to independent financial advisers to enable efficient implementation and management of direct and unlisted investment portfolios. APS also provided comprehensive measurement and reporting capabilities to meet advisers’ ongoing portfolio management needs.

In an earlier EPS arrangement last year, the firm took a 20 per cent stake in Melican Financial Planning, a financial planning business in Greensborough, Victoria, for a cash consideration. Part of Melican Partners, it offers retirement planning, estate planning and wealth management services to its clients.

Its EPS model will see AWAG make a 20 per cent investment in a financial services business for cash, scrip or a hybrid cash/scrip option, and receive a royalty payment based on the gross revenue of the business.
 

Read more about:
financial advice
joint venture
M&A

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Adviser numbers continue slow recovery after EOFY losses

The profession is up by almost 200 advisers for the new financial year, with August continuing the consistent weekly positive gains.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
WT Financial backs second ‘Hubco’ for advice duo

WT Financial has announced its second “Hubco” with a combined valuation of $7.8 million, while its first one has successfully incorporated and is now making its own acquisitions.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Litigation costs dent AMP 1H25 NPAT

Remediation and litigation costs have led AMP to announce a reduced statutory net profit after tax of $98 million for the first half of 2025.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Fixing the PY pipeline: Addressing the challenge for licensees

Stakeholders in the professional year discussion underscore the challenges in the current pipeline and what is holding back licensees from taking on new candidates.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
6 months ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
6 months 1 week ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
8 months 1 week ago
ASIC’s ethics called into question by exam candidates

Despite the financial adviser exam being rooted in ethics, two professional year advisers believe the lack of support and transparency from the regulator around the exam ...

3 weeks 1 day ago
Comprehensive advice significantly improves retirement outcomes: Vanguard

Australian retirees could increase their projected annual incomes by as much as 51 per cent through comprehensive financial advice, according to a Vanguard study, but cos...

3 weeks ago
ASIC bans 2 advisers over inappropriate advice

ASIC has banned two advisers from the same advice firm for giving clients inappropriate superannuation advice that was not in their best interests. ...

4 weeks 1 day ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
88.01 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
72.60 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
44.46 3 y p.a(%)
4
Pengana High Conviction Equities B
39.12 3 y p.a(%)
5
Pengana High Conviction Equities A
39.05 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA