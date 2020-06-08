Is financial advice being legislated and regulated towards market failure?

In an article being circulated amongst financial planners, a Sydney lawyer has argued that lawyers are regulated nowhere near as heavily as financial planners, that financial planners have been legislated to within an inch of their lives and that, on occasion, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has exceeded its legislative brief.
The article, written by the managing director of Hamilton Blackstone Lawyers, Cristean Yazbeck argues that a range of these factors and others has brought the financial planning industry to the brink of market failure.
The article traverses a range of issues and even suggests that “ASIC no longer wishes to work licensees and planners” and “has a vendetta against them” suggesting that ultimately advice will be priced out of the reach of ordinary Australians and lead inevitably to market failure.
"Market failure, as we know (at least in an economics sense), essentially arises where there is an inefficient distribution of goods and services in a free market, such that it leads to irrational behaviours and outcomes. Furthermore, the individual incentives for rational behaviour do not lead to rational outcomes for the group,” Yazbeck’s article said. “Put another way, individuals make what appear to be correct decisions for themselves, but those prove to be the wrong decisions for the market.”
“Sounds disturbingly like the financial services industry, does it not? Look at ASIC’s behaviour. Look at the legislation. Look at the way service providers act in their self-interests (product providers, compliance consultants and lawyers, 8-figure ‘remediation’ programs run by the Big 4 accounting firms, to name a few – where everyone is both out for themselves and acts to protect themselves).
“In an economics sense, this leads to a net social welfare loss (in this case, consumers suffer greatly, because of the increased costs of, and limited access to, financial advice and services). Stakeholders’ pursuits of self-interest lead to inefficient and adverse outcomes for consumers.
“Ironically, in a traditional economics sense, it is the role of governments to intervene to correct this market ‘failure’: however, ASIC and the legislature appear to be the main protagonists. In any event, the end-consumer loses.
“Everyday Australians are being priced out of advice and services, and therefore improved retirement outcomes. The social welfare costs (especially the increased reliance on the public purse as a consequence) are immeasurable.
“ASIC’s ‘shoot first, ask questions later’ approach has crippled the industry. One mistake, and you’re out! Recent experiences show that they’ll keep looking until they find something. They’re no longer about the consumer. They’re no longer about educating and working with planners. Rather, we’re at the mercy of the equivalent of a top-tier litigation law firm, filled with gun-toting mercenaries governed by a mandate to seek and destroy. And they’re comfortable enough to act unlawfully and outside powers, knowing licensees and planners are too exhausted and resource-drained to take up the fight.”
How right you are sir. The regulators have no care or concern apart from doing the bidding for the large institutions such as banks life office and the industry fund sector. At every opportunity ASIC have sought to malign the advice sector by excusing the very people largely responsible for the most abhorent behaviour. The CEO's of these organisations. They would ply ministers and regulators with gifts and bribes and when all forms of essentially cartel behaviour was exposed, sought ASIC to kick the adviser. Political party's have hurt the advice secotr and now with FASEA and AFCA, seek to bury the secotr once and for all. By the way if you think you will survive this, think again. Your costs will rise your revenue will fall as fewer people can afford your advice while consumers will be treated like sheep and with utter contempt will have ROBO advice and call centres to deal with their issues. Face it. Bothe sides of the politcal devide are to blame. The advice industry is strangled with regulation beyond comprehension. Meanwhile my sector as a lawyer gets away with charging whatever I want to my client while Trustee companies do likewise. Best interest you say. Not for the legal world. Just for you. Consumers are in greater need for advice and with our economy in a parlous state, we have conflicted fools as regulators and incompetents in Canberra who can only be classed as economic vandals presiding over the lives or ordinary Australians. A damn shame as we are cursed by th these fools.in ASIC, APRA, ATO, ISN, FPA, AFA Labor Liberal
I am seriously giving it thought to become a lawyer. do as you please, charge as you like, no unworkable ethical code to strangle you. PI that is robust and cheaply available.
no regulator to defame you (they wouldn't dare) daily. law society constantly spruiking how great lawyers are.
pretty easy course to do, and only 10 hours of CPD per annum in NSW
I think advisers thinking of exiting should think about law as their second career. think about it, you can then become ambulance chasers and sue all the remaining advisers under the fasea code.
sounds like a pretty good deal to me.
The thing I love about the advice sector is how things are always preached internally. I appreciate Mr Yazbeck taking the time to write the article, but seemingly only circulating it amongst financial planners is simply telling us what we already know and achieves nothing. Perhaps Mr Yazbeck may consider writing to Government or the mainstream media, as its a closed audience here!
he is just trying to get more business for his firm.
his clients are AFSL's. he is saying you don't have to agree to any demands from ASIC, come in and see me first and i will help you, for a fee of course
no one sympathizes with financial planners. too risky.
The legal fraternity does have federal and state professional bodies over sighting the professional standards and interests of barristers and solicitors. These bodies supervised the qualifications and admission of new entrants into law. These bodies do have a professional code that they do exercise to suspend or retire people who breach the codes or abuse client relationships. In others words a professional group of people abiding to its rules.
This is not what the financial planning industry has and that's why bodies such as ASIC have been given the powers that it has. Mr Yazbeck seem to not see the wood for the trees.
Hedware you write:
"These bodies supervised the qualifications and admission of new entrants into law. These bodies do have a professional code that they do exercise to suspend or retire people who breach the codes or abuse client relationships. In others words a professional group of people abiding to its rules."
How is this actually ascertained and demonstrated? Does an investigation only occur as a result of a complaint? Are there non-compliant lawyers out there who continually slide under the radar? What confidence should the public have in the regulatory body?
Both law and advice have a fiduciary duty for practitioners, yet there is a stark difference in the test of the fiduciary obligation upon the practitioner.
With law the focus of a fiduciary test is tilted toward client outcome.
With advice the focus of a fiduciary test is tilted toward the demonstration of process during the formulation of advice.
If you walked into a law firm and picked up a client file, would it be demonstrable within the file that the lawyer has acted in the clients best interest? What would be in this file to suggest to a reasonable person that the lawyer had undertaken a necessary investigation before providing appropriate legal advice?
If you believe that Mr Yazbeck 'seems not to see the wood for the trees,' requires a belief that the current way in which the fiduciary obligation is tested and then enforced by ASIC provides the best outcome for our society.
Consideration to the externalities which are occurring (and their consequence) as a result of the current status-quo appear fair and reasonable to me.
he is not wrong. the biggest detriment to financial advice in Australia in the order of their detrimental contribution, big banks, afsl holders and their executives, ASIC, self-interested financial planners who only think about their own meal ticket and want to cut everyone else off
ASIC has demonized financial planners and has aided in their destruction. you would not see this sort of behaviour from any other regulator in an advanced economy.
what other professional group is subject to even some of what we have to endure.
it is utterly disgusting, a total and complete failure beginning in 2013.
Yazbeck is spot on, except for one comment -
'They’re no longer about educating and working with planners'
To my knowledge, ASIC has never been about educating and working with planners. Regulatory guidance? Always comes way too late; The sample SOA? A pathetic joke; Attendance at industry events? They do nothing more than strut in and insult us.
We are looking for a replacement lobbyist for the FPA (who have actually helped facilitate this market failure). Look's like we have found him.
Most of my advice writing time is taken up giving reasons in writing why what I recommend is appropriate. I'm alone if a Dr or lawyer had to document and justify every prescription or legal course of action taken. It ridiculous, time consuming and expensive to the exclusion of smaller clients.
