FASEA exam extension bill passes

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam extension legislation has passed the Senate.

The Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology, Senator Jane Hume has announced the passage on the basis of the Government keeping a promise to the financial planning industry.

The passage of the legislation, part of an omnibus bill, was owned to Government negotiations with Senate cross-benchers.

If the legislation had not passed, the only option open to the industry would have been class order relief delivered by the Australian Securities and Investments