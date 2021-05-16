FASEA approves new degrees

By Chris Dastoor

17 May 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has approved new degrees from Southern Cross University and the Australian Institute of Management (AIM).

Any bachelor with a major in financial services commencing March 2021 from Southern Cross University and any graduate diploma in financial planning commencing from May 2021 from AIM have been approved.

FASEA said advisers who completed these courses would meet the education requirement.

Three bridging courses from AIM, which were offered from second semester 2021, had been approved:

  • Financial Advice Regulatory and Legal Obligations;
  • Ethics for Professional Advisers; and
  • Behavioural Finance.

The approved courses would be added to a future degree, qualifications and courses legislative instrument.

Stephen Glenfield, FASEA chief executive, said: “The approval of these additional courses builds on the body of courses approved by FASEA and provides additional choice to advisers seeking to meet the education standard”.




