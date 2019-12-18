FASEA answer holds line on code of ethics

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) has sough to argue to Parliament that Standard 3 of its Adviser Code of Ethics demands no more of financial advisers than similar codes applied to other professions.
Answering a question on notice asked by Queensland Liberal Senator, Amanda Stoker FASEA has sought to hold the line on its approach to the code of ethics and requirements around adviser remuneration and conflicts of interest.
In doing so, it claimed that the code did not seek to ban particular forms of remuneration or determine that particular forms of remuneration were always an actual conflict.
It said that FASEA believed that its approach to conflict to be “both realistic and practical and in line with community expectations”.
“The Code does not seek to ban particular forms of remuneration nor does it determine that particular forms of remuneration are always an actual conflict,” the FASEA answer said.
“The guidance discloses the intent of the standard and notes that advisers will not breach standard 3 merely by being a duly remunerated employee of an entity that lawfully provides retail financial advice and services, provided the provision of that advice and services are in the best interests of their client and comply with the other provisions of the Code.”
The FASEA answer said this meant that in assessing whether they had an actual conflict the advisers needed to consider their remuneration in the context of the whole of the Code and satisfy themselves that the remuneration did not impact their ability to provide advice that met the provisions of the code including that:
· the advice is in the best interests of the client;
· the fees and charges (regardless of type) are fair and reasonable and represent value for the client and are fully understood by the client
· the client understands the benefits, costs and risks of the recommendations made; and
· the advice and fee structure are appropriate for the client.
Explaining why advisers were being asked to do no more than other professionals, the FASEA answer said: “In the case of Standard 3, the ‘standard of judgement’ is one commonly applied in Australian Law and is consistent with that applied in other professions”.
“An adviser needs to assess if: an unbiased (disinterested) and reasonable person, in possession of all the facts, could reasonably conclude, that an arrangement or benefit could induce an adviser to act other than in their client’s best interest.”
It said that an arrangement that failed that test was in breach of Standard 3, adding “otherwise, arrangements are permitted - whatever their specific form”.
Comments
Talk about double-speak and nothing-meaning. Until this is clarified in court, no-one will have a clue what can or cannot be an acceptable form of remuneration, other than issuing an invoice every time advice is given. I can see a lot of Australians missing out on advice in future. But then, that's increasingly been the case for the whole of 2019.
All of those nice words of explanation will be forgotten in 5 years. We'll revert through AFCA and others steadily to what it actually says.
Yet another weasly cop out by FASEA. At the end of the day the FASEA Code says advisers must AVOID all conflicts of interest. Most other professional codes require their members to MANAGE conflicts of interest. This is why FASEA is so different and so unworkable. Other professions understand that all remuneration (including fees for service) can be conflicted, and some forms of third party remuneration (eg Medicare and health fund payments) can be in client's interests.
The FASEA guidance is so ambiguous and inconsistent it cannot be relied upon. And it's irrelevant anyway. At the end of the day what really matters is how regulators like ASIC, AFCA and the new disciplinary body interpret the legislated code. It doesn't matter what FASEA's non binding guidance says.
Minister Hume must ensure that Standard 3 is made more workable and brought into line with other professional codes, by changing the requirement to AVOID conflicts, to one of MANAGING conflicts.
This statement is a joke "Standard 3 of its Adviser Code of Ethics demands no more of financial advisers than similar codes applied to other professions".
First of all....what about the conflict of interests of having FASEA structured by a board of achedemics who are employed by the universities providing the courses and giving preference to the courses provided by their employer.
What about lawyers who only have to work in their own best interests, what about polititians who only ever work for their campaign contributors, what about property sellers who are responsible for the biggest investment in most people's lives, what about BANKERS who routinely steal from customers and are never prosecuted or even punished other than a slap on the wrist fine (usually amounting to less than they made from their crimes in the first place)
Why cant we have thr Best Interests Duty applied to ALL sales for ALL products.
And why are commissions paid to advisers who look after their clients and do all the background compliance work (which no one other than advisers/their staff realise the extent of) the only ones which have come under scrutiny?
How is a commission on a mobile phone plan for the distributor adding any value. They give no service after point of sale. How is a commission paid to an electricity re seller giving any value (they are just re selling something they didnt produce).
IHow is a trailing commission on a mortgage worth anything. They dont have to do any compliance and dont have to give any ongoing service and still get paid for the lenght of the mortgage (30 years unless they change provider which also gives them another upfront commission and anither 30 years for trail commission).
This industry is a joke and dont we all know it.
But it will all come crashing down when we are all employed by the product providers who only sell their products and the only way to get independent advice is to pay over $10k pa adviser fees.
couldn't have said it any better
Lawyers now seem to be promoting Super Insurance Claims to consumers. Would the code apply to this scenario? These lawyers sign up clients (who are generally vulnerable) onto legal contracts with exorbitant fees. This is done knowing that the lawyers could tell the client at the very start to speak with their super fund and/or financial adviser with No or a much lower fee than what they would charge - and the lawyers preach to us about Ethics and Morals.
Give me a break ASIC you wouldn't know a financial planner nor the process involved in providing clients with personal advice.You are just on a witch hunt to destroy small businesses.
The comments made by FASEA are a load of crap.
What they said in Standard 3 is not what they are saying now.!
Their recent interpretation of the code in relation to Conflicted remuneration states that if you receive commission on any product, you have breached the code.
Where in that interpretation of the recent statement on Standard 3 put out by FASEA does it state anything other than,.... if you receive commission from any product, you are in breach of the code and after 1 January 2020, you can no longer talk to that client.
So if I have a risk client relationship where for the past 10 years, they have been happy with my service and to receive 10.0% renewal commission, (which is stated on every client review) of say $300 p.a on drip feed basis because it's paid monthly, I should now forgo that $300 and should charge them $800 p.a. for my review and time spent to see them, because FASEA says I'm conflicted.
I wonder how long does FASEA think that the client will pay me $800 p.a personally when they were happy for me to receive $300 p.a via their renewal premium from the life company !
Add new comment