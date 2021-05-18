Extend adviser authorisations to professional registrations says FPA

The Financial Planning Association (FPA) is seeking to link the new single disciplinary body to adviser registration as a means of financial planning becoming a profession.
In doing so, the FPA is recommending that the new registration process become what amounts to “professional registration” but it is now saying that the process should be run as a reflection of the current authorisations issued under Australian Financial Services Licenses (AFSLs).
The FPA said its proposed model would make the registration of a financial planner the responsibility of their AFSL.
“The registration is then contingent on the planner’s ongoing engagement by the AFSL and effectively duplicates the existing authorisation process,” it said.
The FPA has canvassed the proposal as part of its submission response to the Treasury consultation on a Single Disciplinary Body for Financial Advisers.
The FPA argues that a professional registration should demonstrate that an individual has met their professional requirements, is in good standing in the community and is ready to serve their clients.
“A financial planner’s registration should then follow them throughout their career and be a valued symbol of their professional status and commitment to uphold professional values. The creation of a personal obligation to register is an essential component of any professional framework,” FPA chief executive, Dante De Gori said.
“It’s the missing piece to the puzzle. Similar to the legal, medical or architectural professions, the FPA strongly supports a model in which registration is the personal responsibility of each financial planner and is not connected with their employment or authorisation under an AFSL.”
“A true professional registration will have flow-on benefits for consumers as it will improve the quality of the information on the Financial Adviser Register and ensure anyone can easily check the qualifications, registration status and disciplinary record of their financial planner.
“Establishing a professional registration for financial planners is a perfect opportunity to build the Financial Adviser Register into the valuable resource that it could be,” De Gori said.
Comments
To a large extent, essentially this is what exists today. Or does the "intra-fund advice" supporting FPA have another agenda going on here?
Nope, it's quite different to what's happening today. The FPA is proposing that adviser professional registrations become completely separate to AFSLs. This removes the link between adviser and employer from a professional registration perspective. It also removes some of the control AFSLs wield over advisers to act in the AFSL holder's commercial interests. Unfortunately the first half of this article is worded in a confusing way that gives the wrong impression.
Opposing sensible suggestions by the FPA based on other disagreements or grudges you may have, is cutting off your nose to spite your face.
totally agree. its a no brainer.
Advisers taking responsibility for their own registration...not hiding behind their licensee...although they still will to some extent and that is ok as left on their own ASIC and AFCA will eat them up, and PI will be near impossible.
They always have another agenda. In 2010 when I asked if I should study a masters in FP the FPA tried to tell me I should do their CFP. So glad I ignored that self serving advice.
The FPA in 2010 was run by completely different people, in a very different environment. Time has moved on. Perhaps you should too.
The fact that the government seems hell bent on retaining the AFSL system for FP's proves they really have no idea about our industry. That extra layer simply adds cost and conflicts as most AFSL's are either in it to flog their products or clip the tickets of clients and/or FP's.
