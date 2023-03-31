Exam passes prompt adviser gains

There has been a net gain of 15 advisers joining the industry this week, including nine new entrants following their exam pass.

In the most recent exam results, which were released earlier this week, some 67 per cent of candidates passed their financial adviser exam in February.

For the week to 30 March, Wealth Data said this had led to a net gain of 15 advisers, including new entrants who were classed as those who had just joined the Financial Advisers Register (FAR).

This brought the year-to-date number to a positive of 64 advisers joining the industry.

Some 27 licensees had net gains of 29 advisers, while 19 licensee owners had net losses of 28 advisers.

MWL Group rose by two advisers, with two advisers returning to the FAR after ceasing last September. Mutual Trust was also up by two advisers, while 25 licensees were up by one each, driven by new entrants.

Looking at losses, Janus Group was down by two after losing one adviser each from Akambo and First Financial, while Perpetual was also down by two.

Some 10 licensee owners were down by a net one each, including Bombora, Fiducian, Count, Centrepoint and WT Financial Group.

One new licensee commenced and one ceased.